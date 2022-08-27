Playlists are a huge part of Spotify, and anyone can create their own public playlists for others to enjoy. People get very creative with playlists—as they should—but some take it to the extreme. Let’s get weird.

Making playlists is a creative outlet, and people have done some really clever things with the medium. We’ll share some of the most interesting, funny, and bizarre playlists you can find on Spotify.

RELATED: Streaming Music? You Should Be Making Your Own Playlists

Hyper Specific Situational Playlists

One type of “weird” playlist is the ones made for very specific situations. These can be real situations or completely made-up.

Oops, looks like you slipped into the end credits of a 1980s film. I hate it when that happens! Well, here’s a cassette tape you can listen to.

We’ve all been there. Sometimes you just need to sit in the rain and think about life.

Very relatable.

You never know when this might happen. It’s good to be prepared.

There’s nothing like having a full day of activities away from home and washing off the day before dressing up for a fancy dinner.

Fun With Song Titles

Another common thing to do with playlists is use the titles of songs to write messages, stories, describe situations, and more. People get very clever with these.

Everyone knows it’s impossible for a dad to pick up a pair of tongs and not “test” them out. Now it has been immortalized in a short but sweet playlist.

This playlist uses song titles to create a transcript of the classic “The Wicked Witch of the East, Bro” viral video.

Sometimes you just need some instructions for making a grilled cheese sandwich.

I thought everyone would have text boxes under their mouths??

Ed.

As you can see, it’s easy to have fun with Spotify playlists. With so many songs to choose from, there’s nearly limitless possibilities. Don’t be afraid to get a little weird.

RELATED: How to Make a Spotify Playlist for Your Pet