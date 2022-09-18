Google Translate isn’t limited to translating text on websites and documents. You can use this service to translate your audio as well. We’ll show you how to do that on your desktop and mobile phone.

Note that you can’t directly translate your recorded audio files with this service. You must play your files when Google Translate is listening to translate your content from its source language to the chosen target language.

Translate Audio With Google Translate on Desktop

If you’re on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, then first, open your preferred web browser and launch the Google Translate website. You don’t have to sign in to the site to access its features.

When the site opens, in the box on the left, choose the source language. This is the language in which your audio is.

In the box on the right, choose the language in which you want to translate your audio.

After selecting both source and target languages, click the microphone icon on the screen. If your browser asks to access your computer’s mic, allow it to do so.

Speak into your computer’s mic and Google Translate will translate your audio and display the result on your screen. To play the translated version, click the sound icon.

To translate an audio file saved on your computer, then play that file after clicking the mic icon on the Google Translate website. Make sure your speakers are turned up enough for your mic to pick it up.

Translate Your Voice With Google Translate for Mobile

To translate voice on an Android, iPhone, or iPad, then first, download and launch the free Google Translate app.

In the app’s bottom-left corner, tap the displayed language.

From the “Translate From” menu, select the language in which your original audio is.

Tap the language on the right and choose the target language.

After selecting both languages, at the bottom of the app, tap the microphone icon. If the app asks to access your phone’s mic, let it do so.

Now speak into your phone’s mic and the Google Translate app will translate your speech in real-time.

You can hear the translated content by tapping the sound icon.

If you’d like to translate a saved audio file, transfer that file to another device and play it when Google Translate is listening.

In case you want to translate a real-time conversation in two different languages, then at the bottom of the Google Translate app, tap the “Conversation” option. On the following page, both you and the other party can speak to have your talks translated.

And that’s how you use this excellent translation service for your audio content. Very useful!

Did you know you can even translate a picture with Google Translate? We have a guide showing you how to do just that.

