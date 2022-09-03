If you’re experiencing issues with your Alexa device or you want to sell or give it away to someone, it’s a good idea to reset it to the factory settings. We’ll show you how to reset your various Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo devices.

When you reset your device, you lose all the custom configurations on the device. Also, you’ll have to relink your device to your Amazon account after completing the reset.

Use the Alexa App to Reset an Alexa Device

One way to reset an Alexa device is to use the official and free Alexa app for iPhone and Android.

To use this method, first, launch the Amazon Alexa app on your phone. Then, from the bottom bar of the app, select “Devices.”

Choose “All Devices” to view all your linked Alexa devices.

Select the device you want to reset.

On your device page’s top-right corner, tap the gear icon.

Scroll down the “Device Settings” page to the bottom. There, next to “Registered To,” tap “Deregister.”

Choose “Deregister” in the prompt.

Your Alexa device will unlink from your Amazon account and reset. Once that’s done, you can relink the device to another account if you want.

Use the Alexa Website to Factory Reset an Alexa Speaker

If you don’t use the Alexa app, you can use Amazon’s Alexa website to change your device’s settings, including resetting it to the factory settings.

To do that, first, launch your preferred web browser and access Amazon Alexa. There, sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

When the site launches, from the left sidebar, select “Settings.”

From the “Devices” section on the right, choose the device you want to reset.

Scroll down the “Settings” page to the “About” section. Here, click “Deregister.”

In the “Deregister Your Device” prompt, select “Deregister.”

Amazon will delink your account from the device and reset it. You’re all set.

Reset Alexa Using the Device Itself

If you prefer not to use the Alexa app or the Alexa website, use your Amazon Echo device itself for the reset process. Here’s how to do that for your specific Echo model.

Reset Amazon Echo Dot

On your Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation), press and hold down the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons for 20 seconds. Your device will reset when the light turns off and then turns back on.

Reset Amazon Echo

To bring your Amazon Echo (3rd or 4th generation) back to the factory settings, then on the device, press and hold down the Action button for 20 seconds. This button has a small dot on it, so you can identify it.

The light ring will turn off and then turn back on, indicating the device has been reset.

Reset Amazon Echo Plus

On the Amazon Echo Plus, press and hold down the Microphone Off and Volume Down buttons for 20 seconds. Wait for the light ring to power off and power back on, and your device is then reset.

Reset Amazon Echo Show

To reset an Amazon Echo Show (2nd generation), first, open “Settings” by swiping down the screen and choosing the “Settings” option.

Then, select “Device Settings” followed by “Reset to Factory Defaults.”

Reset Amazon Echo Spot

You can reset an Amazon Echo Spot device by pressing and holding down the Mute and Volume Down buttons on it for 15 seconds. You’ll then see the Amazon logo.

Reset Amazon Echo Sub

On an Amazon Echo Sub device, press and hold down the Volume Down and Microphone Off buttons for 20 seconds. When the light goes off and then back on, your device is reset.

Now that your Alexa-enabled device is reset, you can sell it, give it away to someone, or relink it to your own Amazon account. Enjoy!

