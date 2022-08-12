Samsung revealed two new folding Android phones earlier this week, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Motorola and Xiaomi also just revealed new foldable phones, giving Samsung a run for its money.

Motorola already had a Razr-branded folding phone, inspired by the design of the early-2000s Razr flip phones, but the company has been slow to update it. Nearly two years after the last model, Motorola has revealed the Razr 2022. It’s exclusive to China, at least for now, but it’s much closer to competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.

The new Razr has the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, paired with a 6.7-inch main OLED screen. Just like with the Z Flip (and many other folding phones), there’s also a small display on the outside (below the cameras), which can be used for taking photos, checking notifications, and other functions without opening the phone. There’s a 32 MP front-facing camera, a 50 MP main lens, and a 13 MP ultra-wide — on paper, that’s more impressive than the cameras on the Flip 4.

Xiaomi also just revealed a new folding phone, the Mix Fold 2. The phone has the same book-like design as the Galaxy Z Fold, with a super-thin design and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It’s also exclusive to China for the moment, but it looks like one of the best foldable devices yet — Xiaomi integrated 67W fast charging, 120Hz support on both the interior and exterior screens, and triple rear cameras.

Even though neither phone will be immediately available in the United States — the Razr has a chance of showing up in the US, at least — the new devices are serious competition for Samsung in other countries. Motorola had some catching up to do, since it didn’t release a new Razr at all last year, but this is Xiaomi’s second year in a row delivering a premium folding phone. If Samsung wants to remain competitive in the rapidly-emerging foldable phones market, it may have to work on more serious improvements for its Fold and Flip devices.