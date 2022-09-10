Using the options in PlayStation 4’s Safe Mode, you can resolve various issues, update the software, as well as reset your console to the factory settings. We’ll show you how to enter this mode and use various options in it.

What Is PlayStation 4’s Safe Mode?

PlayStation 4’s Safe Mode loads your system only using the bare essential files. This allows the console to isolate problematic files so you can resolve your errors. In this mode, you can rebuild your system database, manually install software updates, and even reset your console. Note that wireless functions do not work in safe mode, so you’ll need to have a USB cord handy to use your controller.

When you’ve finished your tasks, you can exit Safe Mode and reboot your PS4 in normal mode.

How to Enter Safe Mode on Your PlayStation 4

You can boot your PS4 in Safe Mode using a button on the console itself.

To do that, first, power off your PS4. You can do this by holding down the Power button on the console for three seconds. When your PS4’s light stops blinking, the console has fully turned off.

After powering down the PS4, press and hold down the Power button on it for about eight seconds. Let go of the Power button when the console makes the second beep (the first beep is made when you press the Power button).

Connect your controller to your PS4 using a USB cable as you can’t use the wireless mode when in safe mode. On your PS4-connected screen, you now see various options.

Here’s what each option does:

Restart PS4 : To get out of Safe Mode and boot your PS4 in normal mode, choose this option.

: To get out of Safe Mode and boot your PS4 in normal mode, choose this option. Change Resolution : If you have screen issues, select this option to change your resolution and fix the problem.

: If you have screen issues, select this option to change your resolution and fix the problem. Update System Software : Use this option to update your PS4’s software online or using a USB storage drive or a disc.

: Use this option to update your PS4’s software online or using a USB storage drive or a disc. Restore Default Settings : You can reset your PS4’s settings with this option. Note that your apps, games, saved game data, and other files won’t be removed.

: You can reset your PS4’s settings with this option. Note that your apps, games, saved game data, and other files won’t be removed. Rebuild Database : To fix various system issues with your PS4, use this option to recreate the system database.

: To fix various system issues with your PS4, use this option to recreate the system database. Initialize PS4 : This option deletes all data on your console and resets the console to the factory settings.

: This option deletes all data on your console and resets the console to the factory settings. Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software) : This option deletes all your user data and the PS4 firmware.

: This option deletes all your user data and the PS4 firmware. Set HDCP Mode (only available on the PS4 Pro model): If your 4K TV (with no HDCP 2.2 support) doesn’t display an image, select this option and choose “HDCP 1.40 Only” to resolve your issue.

Once you’ve finished your tasks, reboot your PS4 in normal mode using the “Restart PS4” option.

And that’s all there is to booting your PS4 in safe mode and using various options in it. Enjoy!

If you have issues with your controller, you can reset your PS4 controller to potentially fix the issues with it.

