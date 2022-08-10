Google Fiber is the super-fast gigabit home internet service owned by Google. It has been slow to arrive in new areas over the past few years, but now Google has revealed where it’s headed next.

Google said in a blog post today, “our team has spent many months traveling across the country, having conversations with cities looking for the best way to get better internet to their residents and business owners as quickly as possible.” Fiber is currently only available in 12 metro areas across the United States, including Atlanta, GA, Huntsville, AL, Nashville, TN, and Orange County, CA. A few more cities have Fiber Webpass, where high-speed internet is delivered with wireless technology, like the home internet services offered by mobile networks like Verizon and T-Mobile.

Google is currently in talks with city leaders in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Idaho to roll out Fiber internet — those states currently have no areas covered by Google Fiber. The company didn’t mention each specific area in those states, but the approval process is up to city boards and other local governments.

The only confirmed new city so far is Mesa City, Arizona, which Google announced on July 1 and was approved by the city on July 14. Mesa is the third-largest city in Arizona, after Phoenix (the capital) and Tucson, with a population of over 500,000 people.

Google Fiber was one of the first internet service providers to offer gigabit speeds for homes in the United States when it was founded in 2010. However, Google has struggled to bring it to new areas in recent years, since laying underground cables and setting up other infrastructure is a time-consuming and costly process. The company attempted a new process for burying cables in Louisville, Kentucky to speed up the process, but it had such poor results that Google discontinued service in the area in 2019. Utility poles are another way to deliver fiber to residential locations, but legal battles with competitors like AT&T and Verizon make that difficult as well.