Microsoft’s cloud storage service, OneDrive, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the desktop site is adding a new ‘Home’ page to help with organization.

OneDrive on the web already has a ‘Recents’ tab that shows all your recent files, but Microsoft is revamping it to become ‘Home,’ replacing ‘My files’ as the default start page for OneDrive. It’s similar to the home page from the mobile Office app, with a row of cards at the top for important documents (usually files you are working on with other people), and your recent files below that. The list of recent files has been updated with filters, so you can trim the results to only Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or PDF items by clicking a button.

There are a few other improvements rolling out to OneDrive. There’s a new Activity column on shared documents that shows all recent edits and comments, and you can pin document libraries to the new ‘Quick access’ section on the left sidebar. OneDrive photo stories, where you can quickly share photos with friends and family, is leaving preview in Australia and is coming to more countries later in 2022.

Microsoft says the new OneDrive Home experience “will be available in the coming months” for work and school users. It’s not clear if the design is also coming to personal Microsoft accounts, and if so, when that will happen — we’ve reached out to Microsoft, and we will update this article when we get an answer.