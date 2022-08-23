Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is home to hundreds of titles, with newcomers added monthly. If you need help finding something new to play on your Xbox Series X, here are the best games on Xbox Game Pass in 2022.

Best FPS Game on Xbox Game Pass: Halo Infinite

Although its multiplayer is offered free to everyone, Halo Infinite‘s campaign is a premium experience offered through Game Pass. This installment of the beloved franchise has Master Chief exploring an open-world environment that gives you the freedom to tackle objectives as you see fit.

Halo‘s tight gunplay is as enjoyable as ever, but this added sense of freedom is what makes Infinite so compelling. Whether you want to forge ahead with the main quest, check out some side quests, or simply meander around the gorgeous landscape, Infinite won’t get in your way.

The new game design also gives you the option to dive into combat on your own terms. Whether you want to drive a Warthog straight into the enemy base, pick them off with a sniper, or any combination of the two, Halo Infinite makes it easy to play however you want.

Halo Infinite is one of the best FPS games on Xbox Game Pass, although be sure to check out Rainbow Six Siege, Back 4 Blood, and Doom Eternal for more fast-paced action.

Best Relaxing Game on Xbox Game Pass: Stardew Valley

Xbox Game Pass is home to more than frenetic action games, as evidenced by the inclusion of Stardew Valley. This whimsical game has you restoring a dilapidated farm to its former glory, mingling with your fellow townsfolk and exploring the rolling countryside along the way.

Stardew Valley has seen hundreds of updates over the years, and the game today is radically different than it was in 2016. New people, items, farm layouts, events, and more have been introduced to the game, meaning both newcomers and returning farmers will find a lot to enjoy in the charming Pelican Town.

If you’re looking for other relaxing games, check out Forager, Slime Rancher, and Spiritfarer.

Best Adventure Game on Xbox Game Pass: Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition makes a great game even better. The entire trilogy is included with this bundle, which offers a sweeping graphical overhaul along with various improvements to gameplay and performance.

The original Mass Effect saw some of the biggest changes, as it now features combat mechanics that are more in line with Mass Effect 2 and 3. All games benefit from graphical upgrades that allow them to run at up to 120fps or 4K at 60fps.

Beyond the fancy new graphics, everything that made Mass Effect great is still intact. You’ll be treated to a complex story that’s largely driven by your actions, engage in deadly third-person combat that uses both guns and biotics (which essentially grant you magical powers) to decimate the opposition. And with all three games included on Game Pass, you’ll be able to spend hundreds of hours with Shepard and their crew.

If you’re looking for another epic adventure, check out Sea of Thieves, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Yakuza 0.

Best Roguelike Game on Xbox Game Pass: Hades

Hades isn’t an easy game. Every time you die (which will happen frequently), you’re sent back to the very first level. However, you’ll slowly accumulate skills and stat boosts that let you blast through the early stages in minutes—making you feel like the strongest citizen in all of Hades.

Action takes place from a top-down view and is reminiscent of similar ARPGs. You’ll be up against hordes of demons, all of which will need to be defeated before you can advance to the next room. Clearing a room lets you choose a temporary buff, although you’ll also earn currency that can be used to purchase permanent stat boosts for your next run.

Gameplay is fast-paced and frantic, although its striking graphics make it easy to keep track of all your enemies and environmental hazards. There’s also a surprisingly deep story tied to your journey, and it’ll take multiple playthroughs to learn all of Hades’ secrets.

The roguelike genre is well represented on Xbox Game Pass, with Slay the Spire, Neon Abyss, and Dead Cells all listed on the service.

Best RPG on Xbox Game Pass: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Skyrim is the game that never seems to die. It’s more than a decade old, yet its sprawling open world and freeform playstyle have allowed it to thrive after all these years. Bethesda also launched the Special Edition in 2016, bringing enhanced graphics and tons of add-ons to the base game and reviving it for a new generation of players.

If you’re unfamiliar with Skyrim, it follows the Dragonborn as they attempt to slay a dragon that threatens all of Tamriel. While the main quest is compelling and will introduce you to several important characters and gameplay mechanics, all the side quests and auxiliary content are the reasons people are still playing. With the freedom to buy a home, get married, become a thief, or explore a vast network of underground caverns, there’s almost no limit to what you can do in Skyrim.

Combat is simple to understand, with melee, ranged, and magical abilities all up for grabs. There’s also a fun slow-motion camera to highlight impressive kills and a deep skill tree that lets you continuously grow your power.

Skyrim is without a doubt one of the biggest RPGs on Xbox Game Pass, but you can also check out Black Desert, Scarlet Nexus, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

Best Racing Game on Xbox Game Pass: Forza Horizon 5

Whether you’re a diehard gearhead or still working towards your driver’s license, Forza Horizon 5 caters to all skill levels. The game largely leaves you to your own devices, letting you explore the gorgeous Mexican countryside as you see fit and rewarding you for every action.

Forza Horizon 5 boasts a gigantic roster of vehicles, letting you steep behind the wheel of everything from a Ford Bronco to a Ferrari F50 GT. Each vehicle handles differently than the last and learning to master each ride is the key to winning races and unlocking more supercars.

As far as graphics are concerned, this might be one of the best-looking games on Xbox Series X. Tropical beaches, smoldering volcanoes, and historical cities are just a few of the places you’ll explore in Forza Horizon 5, and each one is brought to life by stunning graphics and special effects that give each one their own special feel.

Other notable racing games on Xbox Game Pass include DIRT 5, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Burnout Paradise Remastered.