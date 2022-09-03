Google Drive logo.

If you’re an avid Google Drive user, then you likely have plenty of files and folders stored. You might have many files with similar names and perform advanced searches for what you need. This is when adding descriptions can help.

Why You Should Use Descriptions in Google Drive
Add a Description in Google Drive
Search With a Description

Why You Should Use Descriptions in Google Drive

You can add descriptions to both files and folders in Google Drive. Use them to describe an image, the contents of a folder, what a video shows, and more.

Depending on how you name your files before you save or upload them, you could have many items like images or screenshots with comparable names. This makes it hard to determine which one you need at the time.

Along with getting details for a file or folder before you open it, you can take advantage of descriptions when searching Google Drive. You can look for a word or phrase in the description, and you’ll see that item appear in your search results.

Add a Description in Google Drive

The description field for an item in Google Drive is a bit out-of-the-way; you have to know where to look. Select an item in Google Drive on the web to add its description. Then, either click the View Details icon (small letter “i”) on the top right or right-click the item and pick “View Details.”

View Details in the menu and at the top of Google Drive

This opens a sidebar on the right side. Make sure that the Details tab is selected at the top. Scroll to the bottom of the details for your item until you see the Add a Description field.

Add a Description field in the Details sidebar

Click the pencil icon to the right of the field. When the text box opens, type your item’s description.

Text box for the description in Google Drive

You can press Enter or Return or simply click outside of the text box. You’ll see your description saved automatically.

Description added and saved in Google Drive

You can close the sidebar using the X on the top right.

Then, simply reopen the sidebar with View Details to see an item’s description or edit it.

Search With a Description

Once you add a description to an item, this makes that item more searchable. When you use the “Search in Drive” box at the top, enter a word or phrase from your description to find that item easier or at least narrow down the results further.

Item in search results using the description

Along with a more helpful way to see what a file or folder consists of in Google Drive, you have another way to find the items you need. Are you going to add descriptions to some of your Google Drive items?

For more, look at how to add Google Drive to File Explorer on Windows or how to set it up and use it on your Mac.

