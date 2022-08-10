The summer of savings continues with all-time-low prices on one of last year’s hottest foldables from Samsung, one of our favorite Smart TVs of 2022, some multi-colored outdoor floodlights, and more. Keep reading to see where you can claim these deals before they’re gone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 For $1,199.99 ($700 Off)

Samsung announced its newest Galaxy Z Fold early on August 10, which means last year’s versions are now hitting record low prices. When you grab the Z Fold 3 for $1,199.99 ($700 off), you get a glorious foldable 120Hz AMOLED screen, a hidden under display front-facing camera, and multi-window support that enables you to get more done than on a typical smartphone. This particular model comes with 256 GB of storage, and it’s available in three colors, though the discount price will vary depending on which one you choose.

LG OLED C1 Series 48-Inch 4K Smart TV For $1,199 ($300.99 Off)

After a brief hiatus, our favorite smart TV for PC gaming is back at its lowest price ever. Get the LG OLED C1 Series 48-Inch 4K Smart TV for $1,199 ($300.99 off), and immerse yourself in a rich OLED display packed with 8 million pixels. Experience optimal picture and audio output powered by LG’s A9 Gen 4 AI processor. You can even control your viewing experience hands-free with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice commands.

Govee Outdoor RGBIC Flood Lights For $47.99 ($12 Off)

There are still plenty of summer nights left in the year, and you can soak up every one of them beneath the glow of these Govee Outdoor RGBIC Flood Lights, now at an all-time-low price of $47.99 ($12 off). Sold as a two-pack, these lights leverage Govee’s RGBIC technology to cast up to 16 million colors and 28 different scenes across your front and back yard. They’re also easy to control with the Govee Home app and voice support powered by Google Assistant and Alexa. Finally, they come with an IP66 dust and water resistance rating, making them capable enough to withstand the outdoor elements for years to come.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD For $99.99 ($60 Off)

If you missed the July sale on this Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD, it’s back at the same low price of $99.99 ($60 off). Highly rated in our official review, the T7 Shield Portable SSD features a rugged exterior with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, and broad device compatibility with PC, Mac, and Android. Both 1 TB and 2 TB versions are on sale today, with the former being the cheapest of the two, and they come in three colors.

Amazon Basics Adjustable Computer Desk Stand For $12.26 ($4.72 Off)

Need to free up desk space? Start by getting your monitor out of the way with this Amazon Basics Adjustable Computer Desk Stand, now at its lowest price of $12.26 ($4.72 off). Rated among our sister site’s top 10 best monitor riser stands, Amazon’s version lets you set your preferred height from 4 to 7.5 inches. Non-skid feet keep the stand in place so that it can hold your monitor safely at an elevated level while also providing a nice little cubby of space to store items underneath. Keep in mind that this stand can only hold laptops, monitors, or even printers that weigh no more than 22 pounds.