Whether you want to rotate a video while watching or you want to rotate and save a video, the free and open-source VLC Media Player makes it a breeze to do that. We’ll show you how.

In VLC, you can use the rotation filter to rotate your video by various degrees. Then, optionally, you can save the rotated version of your video as an independent file on your computer.

Rotate a Video Only While Watching It

To rotate your video only while playing it and not applying the changes to the video file, then use the steps in this section.

Start by launching your video with VLC. Then, from the app’s menu bar, select Tools > Effects and Filters.

On the “Adjustments and Effects” window, choose the “Video Effects” tab.

In the “Video Effects” tab, access the “Geometry” tab.

To rotate your video playback by a fixed angle, enable the “Transform” option and then click the drop-down menu to choose a rotation angle. You can also flip your video horizontally or vertically using the same drop-down menu.

To rotate your video by a specific angle, then enable the “Rotate” option and use the “Angle” adjuster to specify your angle.

When you’ve specified the required rotation options, at the bottom of the window, select “Save” followed by “Close.”

Back on the playback screen, your video will play with your chosen rotation settings.

Keep in mind that your rotation settings will remain in action until you manually disable them. To stop your future video playbacks from rotating, disable the rotation options you enabled above.

Permanently Rotate and Save a Video

If you want to rotate a video and save that rotated version as a video file on your computer, then use the following steps.

First, use the above section to rotate your video by your specified angle. Once you’ve done that, from VLC’s menu bar, select Media > Convert/Save.

In the “Open Media” window, click “Add” and add the video file you want to rotate. Then, at the bottom, select “Convert/Save.”

On the “Convert” window, next to “Profile,” click the spanner icon.

Open the “Video Codec” tab followed by the “Filters” tab.

In the “Filters” tab, find and turn on the “Video Transformation Filter” option. Then, choose “Save.”

Back on the “Convert” window, next to “Destination File,” click “Browse.” Then, choose the folder in which you want to save your rotated video file.

When you’re done, at the bottom of the “Convert” window, click “Start.”

VLC will start rotating and saving your video. You’ll see the progress at the bottom of the VLC interface. In case you don’t see that, then in the controls section, click the “Play” button.

When VLC has finished rotating your video, the resulting file will be available in your chosen folder. And you’re all set.

