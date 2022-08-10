Samsung is probably best known for its Galaxy phones and wearables, but the company has also been selling wireless earbuds for years. Today, Samsung revealed its new high-end true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung sells a few different true wireless earbuds already — the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live (my personal favorite), the high-end Galaxy Buds Pro with an in-ear design and active noise cancellation (ANC), and the cheaper Galaxy Buds 2. The new Buds 2 Pro will likely replace the original Buds Pro in that list.

The main selling point here is the “superior Hi-Fi 24bit audio,” which Samsung claims is a significant boost to music quality while maintaining low latency over Bluetooth. However, 24-bit audio will only work with Samsung’s own phones and tablets running One UI 4.0 (Android 12) or later. The feature also “may vary depending on the application” — your favorite music streaming service might not be compatible.

Like Samsung’s other wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro isn’t as cross-platform as other true wireless earbuds. The ‘Galaxy Wearable’ app required for changing settings and installing firmware updates is still exclusive to Android phones and tablets. You can still connect the buds to non-Samsung devices, like PCs running Linux or Windows, but you won’t get to change what each gesture/tap can do, adjust the equalizer, or use select other features. The earbuds do support standard AAC and SBC audio codecs, though.

Samsung is also updating the design, with a “15 percent smaller” size compared to the original Galaxy Buds Pro. There’s still active noise cancellation, as well as an ambient sound mode (where surrounding noises are piped through your earbuds, in addition to whatever is playing) and an IPX7 rating for water resistance. Samsung says the earbuds should last five hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, or eight hours with ANC off — that doesn’t match the Pixel Buds’ seven hours with ANC and 11 hours without ANC, but the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 might have an edge in sound quality.

How to Pre-order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at $229.99, making it Samsung’s most expensive pair of wireless earbuds yet, and only $30 less than the regular price for Apple’s AirPods Pro. Three colors are available: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

If you pre-order the Buds 2 Pro, you’ll get a wireless charger and $30 of Samsung store credit. Samsung also has a trade-in program that can drop the price by up to $75, if you have select older earbuds or phones to send in.