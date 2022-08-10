The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series are some of the best Android phones around, and at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung revealed its new clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s most popular folding phone by a long shot — the company said 70% of all the foldable devices it sold in 2021 were Flip phones — so you might expect some impressive upgrades this year. However, the Flip 4 is a relatively minor update, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that was announced at the same time.

The core design is unchanged from the Flip 3, with a design that folds in half like the flip phones of yesteryear. There’s a 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED primary screen, paired with a 1.9-inch “cover screen” on the outside — identical to the screens on the Flip 3. The phone also has the same IPX8 water resistance rating, meaning it should survive a drop in fresh water (up to 1.5 m / 5 ft) for up to 30 minutes. Samsung says the Flip 4 has a slimmer hinge and straighter edges, at least.

If you were hoping for camera upgrades… sorry to disappoint. The camera setup seems to be identical to the cameras on the Flip 3, with a 10 MP front-facing shooter, a 12 MP primary camera, and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. Even the regular Galaxy S22 (which is $700 right now) has a 50 MP primary camera. Photos and videos should still look okay most of the time — our sister site ReviewGeek tried the Flip 3 last year and has some camera samples — but it’s clear Samsung is still cutting corners with the cameras to keep the Flip at an accessible price point.

Thankfully, there are some worthwhile improvements inside the phone. The chipset has been upgraded to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is slightly faster than the non-plus Gen 1 chip found in this year’s Galaxy S22 series, and a substantial upgrade from the Snapdragon 888 found in the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The battery is also slightly larger, from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh, and the maximum charging speed has increased from 15W to 25W.

How to Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $99.99, the same price as the Flip 3 did at launch. It will be available in four colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. More colors and designs can be customized when ordering from Samsung’s own online store, with a total of 75 combinations to choose from.

If you pre-order the Flip 4 before August 25, you’ll get a complimentary “memory upgrade” — meaning you can get the 256 GB storage option for the future price of the 128 GB model, or the 512 GB option for what the 256 GB option will be priced. Samsung will also throw in a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case, and there are trade-in discounts that can further decrease the price, if you have a valid phone or tablet to send off.