If you’ve forgotten a Wi-Fi password or you need to share it with someone, it’s nice to be able to find the password right on your device. We’ll show you how to find it on a Chromebook.

Sadly, this is not an easy thing to do with Chrome OS. While most devices will allow you to see Wi-Fi passwords of previously connected networks, Chromebooks can’t—at least not by default. You have to be in “Developer Mode.”