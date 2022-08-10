Finding accessories online that fit your vehicle can be annoying. Did you know you can add your car to your “Amazon Garage” and easily see all compatible parts and accessories for it? If you haven’t done it, you should.

Adding a vehicle to your “Amazon Garage” allows you to search and browse for parts and accessories that will fit your specific vehicle. You don’t have to include your vehicle in the search terms or scour the descriptions to make sure yours is mentioned.

To get started, head over to the Amazon Garage landing page in a web browser on your phone or computer. Select “Add Your First Vehicle.”

Fill in the details for your vehicle’s information and select “Save.”

Now you’ll be brought to a page for your vehicle. Scroll down and you’ll see a search bar for finding parts and accessories.

Below the search bar, you can browse by category. Use the arrow buttons to scroll through the categories.

In the future, when you want to find more parts and accessories, you can go to the “Automotive” section on Amazon. It can be found in the sidebar menu under “Shop by Department.”

If a part fits your vehicle, you’ll see a message at the top of the page that says “Amazon Confirmed Fit.”

To add more vehicles, go back to the “Amazon Garage” page and select “Add a Vehicle.” You can also “Edit Vehicle Details” and “Remove Vehicle” on this page.

That’s all there is to it. Now you have a much easier way to see which parts and accessories will fit your vehicle. Amazon is a great place to go for car accessories, and the Amazon Garage is a good reason for that. Thankfully, not all car accessories are specific to vehicles.