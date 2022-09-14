If you receive unwanted emails from several unique senders at a single domain, you can block that entire domain in Microsoft Outlook on the desktop app or the web.

This is a great tip if the same company is sending you emails from, say, “promo@example.com”, “deals@example.com”, and “noreply@example.com”. Blocking each address is time-consuming, but blocking the “example.com” domain sends all those emails to the Junk folder automatically. This keeps them out of your Outlook inbox and out of your way at the same time.

Block a Domain in Outlook on Your Desktop

To block a domain in Outlook on your desktop, you’ll make a change to the Junk filter settings. Do one of the following to open these settings.

Right-click an email in your inbox, move to Junk, and select “Junk E-mail Options.”

Go to the Home tab, select the Junk drop-down menu in the Delete section of the ribbon and pick “Junk E-mail Options.”

When the Junk Email Options box opens, select the Block Senders tab. At the top, click “Add.”

Enter the domain you want to block as either “@domain.com” or “domain.com” and click “OK.”

You’ll then see that domain in your blocked senders list. Do the same to block additional domains. When you finish, select “Apply” and “OK.”

All future emails you receive from that domain go right to the Junk folder.

Block a Domain in Outlook on the Web

Blocking a domain in Outlook on the web is similar; you’ll do so in your Junk email settings.

Select the gear icon on the top right to display the Settings sidebar. Then, scroll to the bottom and pick “View All Outlook Settings.”

In the far-left column, pick “Mail,” and to the right, select “Junk Email.” At the top, in the Blocked Senders and Domains section, click “Add.”

Enter the domain you want to block without the @ (At) symbol, for example “domain.com”. Then, press Enter or Return.

You can then see the domain in the Blocked Senders and Domains list. Click “Save,” use the X on the top right to exit the settings, and feel relieved that future emails will head to the Junk folder.

When you block a domain in Outlook, you don’t have to spend time cleaning your inbox to remove those emails you no longer want. For more, look at how to unsubscribe from email newsletters too. If you have a Google account, you can block domains in Gmail, too.