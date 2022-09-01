9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $250

Home automation and smart home components are becoming so popular that smart lights enter the market in droves. However, Govee Glide Hexa Pros take the functionality of smart lighting and combine it with colorful innovation to provide you with a product that’s genuinely fun.

Here's What We Like Easy installation

Tons of customization options

Easy-to-navigate smartphone app

Great sound responsiveness

Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa And What We Don't Short linking cables

Complicated programming for DIY mode

Not compatible with Samsung SmartThings

Although I maintain a fairly simplistic home in terms of interior decor, I enjoy the ways technology can improve the space. I also like adding splashes of color when I can without having to paint since I currently rent. Needless to say, when I first saw the Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels, I knew they would fit the bill for a unique lighting option that also met my decor aspirations.

One look at the price tag on these exciting hexagonal panels may be enough to deter budget-conscious consumers (myself included). After all, spending over $200 on some colorful lights may sound excessive. Once I tested the Glide Hexa Pros out, though, I not only found the value in them, I wanted to buy an additional set for another room.

Designed With Style in Mind

Individual Panel Measurements: 6 x 7 x 0.5in (15.24 x 17.78 x 1.27cm)

6 x 7 x 0.5in (15.24 x 17.78 x 1.27cm) Individual Panel Weight: 2oz (0.05kg)

2oz (0.05kg) Material: Plastic

Plastic Color: RGBIC Segment Colors

RGBIC Segment Colors Included Panels: 10

10 Maximum Panels Supported: 25

Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels are a relatively recent 2022 addition to Govee’s extensive lighting lineup. Although it looks similar to Govee’s original Hexa Light Panels, the Hexa Pro panels add the excitement of 3D lighting effects into the mix thanks to their shape and design.

The design gives you the flexibility to arrange the panel in any formation you want. The box comes with a total of 10 panels, but you can use as few as 7 or as many as 25 for a single setup. The app will give you some pre-formatted designs based on the number of tiles you plan to use, or you can create a completely customized setup by programming it into the app yourself. This gives you unlimited options in design.

The use of RGBIC coloring plus the added bonus of 3D effects makes the light memorizing once you set it up. It also gives you hundreds of options in terms of color settings and visual effects for your lights, which opens up the door for further customization. In other words, Glide Hexa Pro panels truly are the ultimate smart lighting option for people like me who want home decor that gives them the freedom of expression.

The panels come with nail-free installation, which makes them look nice and mess-free if you ever need to move them to another location in your home. I also found the way in which the individual panels connect to be a stroke of design genius.

With the exception of the power cord and on/off switch, no wires show once you have the panels assembled. This gives a seamless effect to the lights and almost makes them appear wireless.

Set Up in a Snap

One of the most standout aspects of the Govee Glide Hexa Pro lights is the setup process. In fact, Govee makes the process virtually foolproof and easy to undo should you make a mistake along the way.

When you open the box, you are met with directions to download the Govee Home app (more on this in the next section) and watch the installation video before doing anything else. The video (which is also available on Govee’s YouTube channel), walks you through every step of the process in two minutes.

The tutorial shows everything from unboxing, to downloading the app, to connecting the panels together. It’s easy to understand and quite detailed despite its short length. If you don’t catch it the first time, don’t worry, the Govee Home app also walks you through each step of the process and asks you to watch the video again.

When you download the app, you’ll be prompted to select a pre-formatted layout for your panels or design your own. Once you select a layout, the app will show you exactly where to plug the linking cables in, and each individual panel will display green shading on one side to help you figure out which direction to turn the panels. The kit also includes a small level that you can use to make sure all of the panels are straight.

The lights come with 3M double-sided adhesive strips pre-attached. This lets you install the panels anywhere and remove them at any time without damaging the wall (or panels). Govee also provides a few extra adhesive strips in the package in case you make any mistakes during installation.

To adhere to the wall, you simply peel the paper backing off of the adhesive strips, then place the panel where instructed based on the app’s directions. You will firmly press the panel against the wall much like you would when installing a Command strip (don’t worry, several of the panels have a sticker attached to the front to remind you of this).

From start to finish, I set up all 10 panels in the time it took my partner to cook a 30-minute meal for our family of 4, which I personally found impressive. What’s more, the only real issue I had was with some of the linking cables almost being too short to connect the way the Govee Home app instructed me. However, I was able to either reroute the cable a bit or remove the previous panel from the wall long enough to adjust the cable before moving on.

You’re in Control

App Compatibility: Android 5.0+, iOS 11.0+

Android 5.0+, iOS 11.0+ Third-Party Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Amazon Alexa, Google Home Voice Control: Yes, through Amazon Alexa or Google Home

The best part of the Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panel isn’t the easy installation—it’s the amount of control you have over the panels. The Govee Home App (available for iPhone and Android) is easy to use and offers a number of amazing features, plus the option to add your lights to either Amazon Alexa or Google Home for even more control.

You have a myriad of options for controlling your Hexa Pro LED lights within the Govee Home app. You can turn the lights on and off, control the brightness, set a timer, and change the color settings or mode. There are four different modes to choose from: Music, Color, Scene, and DIY. Each mode features additional options for you to further adjust.

The Music mode lets you select different ways the lights will respond to music or other noise it hears from your mobile device, television, or even your own voices. It responds well and changes based on the volume, intensity, and rhythm of the music.

Scene mode has 38 different pre-programmed lighting effects to choose from. The effects are sorted into different categories. Once you select an effect, you can also control the direction it moves, along with its speed and brightness.

Color mode and DIY mode give you the option to customize your Glide Hexa Pro light panels even further. With Color mode, you can select colors for each of the individual panels without any motion or changes. With DIY Mode, you can actually set up custom effects for your lights, including how the effect moves, which colors it includes, and which part of each panel it impacts. I did find the DIY programming to be a bit complicated to figure out at first, but once you get the hang of it, it isn’t too bad.

Not only am I a fan of the Govee Home App, but I love the fact that I can also control the lights with voice commands using my Amazon Alexa app or Amazon Echo. I did need to know the exact name of the setting, but once I figured it out, it was easy to tell Alexa to change settings or turn the panels off completely. The lights are also compatible with Google Home, but not Samsung SmartThings (at least not officially).

Should You Buy Govee Glide Hexa Pro Lights?

Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels are a must-buy for anyone looking for functional, fun smart lighting to add to their home. Although the price point is a bit steep in comparison to some other smart light fixtures, it’s well worth the cost.

I loved how easy the installation process was with these lights. The app walks you through the entire process, and Govee offers additional support if needed. I never dreamed I’d be able to set up something so elaborate in under 30 minutes, but I did! And, if I decide to move, I know that the lights will be easy to take down and re-install.

I also felt like the Govee Home app offered a wide array of features, giving me total control of the lights once I had them installed. I was blown away by the programming options and the sound responsiveness to the lights. The option to control them using voice commands through my Amazon Echo was also a nice bonus that isn’t available with lower-priced smart lighting.

At the $200+ price point, the Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED panels are a bit of a splurge, but I personally think they’re well worth the investment for anyone in the market for smart lighting that doubles as a decorative feature in their home.