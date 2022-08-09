Amazon.com has been around since 1995, which gives people plenty of time to build a long history with the site. It’s especially fun to look back at first Amazon order you ever placed, since Amazon keeps records going back to the beginning. Here’s how to find it.

How to See Your First Order via the Amazon Website

You can find your very first Amazon order through the Amazon.com website or the mobile app (see the next section below). For now, we’ll cover how to find it through the web.

To get started, open a web browser and visit Amazon.com. Next, log into your Amazon account. In the upper-right corner of the page, select “Returns & Orders.”

On the “Your Orders” page, you’ll see a list of orders you’ve placed recently through Amazon. Keep in mind that on Amazon.com, you can’t delete orders, so a record of everything you’ve ever ordered from your account is in Amazon’s database.

Under the header “Your Orders,” you’ll see a list of options. Just below that, locate a drop-down menu labeled “Orders Placed In” and click it.

In the drop-down menu, select the year you created your Amazon account. This is probably when you placed your first order. If you don’t know what year it was, start with an earlier year (it goes back to 1995) and check until you find the earliest year with orders in it.

After selecting the year, you’ll see all the orders you placed in that year. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, and you’ll see your very first Amazon order!

From there you can click “View Order Details” to get a detailed look at how much you paid for it, where the order was shipped, and more. When you’re done, feel free to browse the other years in your order history. It’s like the story of your life, written in Amazon orders.

How to See Your First Order via the Amazon App

To find your first-ever Amazon order in the mobile app, first open the official Amazon app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Next, tap the hamburger menu (three lines) and select “Orders.”

On the Orders page, tap “Filter Orders.”

In the menu that appears, scroll down to the “Time Filter” section and select the year you created your Amazon account. If you can’t find it, start with an earlier year and check each one until you see orders present.

After tapping the year, you’ll see a list of all the orders you placed in that year. Scroll to the very bottom to see your earliest order in that year.

Congratulations, that’s your first-ever Amazon order! Tap it in the list if you want to see more details. Have a fun walk down Amazon memory lane!

