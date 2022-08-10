Curious to find out when you purchased your first Steam title and how far back it was? Here’s how to dig up your very first Steam game.

Steam started way back in 2003 as a Valve-only tool for distributing automatic game updates for Valve titles like Counter-Strike. A year later, they began selling Valve titles through Steam with the release of Half-Life 2, a followup to their wildly successful 1990s title Half-Life.

A year after that, Steam opened up to third-party vendors. The first third-party game on Steam was Rag Doll Kung Fu—a title still available for a mere 99 cents if you’re interested in owning a piece of gaming history.

All of this is to say, there’s a good chance that you’ve had Steam so long that you can’t recall your first Steam purchase. When this topic came up here at the How-To Geek office, I was curious what my first purchase was, but I genuinely couldn’t recall.

Fortunately, it’s trivial to do so as Steam maintains a purchase history for you back to the birth of your account. To access it, you can log into the Steam web portal, click on your username in the upper right corner, select “Account Details” from the menu, and then, within the detailed view, select “View purchase history” at the top of the screen.

Or, while logged into your account, you can jump right to your purchase history with this URL.

Once you’re there, simply scroll down (pressing the Load More Transactions button if you have a lengthy purchase history) until you get to the bottom.

And there you have it, consider my memory jogged. My very first purchase was Terraria, and on the same day, I gifted Terraria to a friend and bought Skyrim. Talk about a time-sink combo, between the building and collecting in Terraria and countless hours modding Skyrim, I certainly got my money’s worth out of those purchases.

A lot of other people have gotten their money’s worth, too, I’d have to assume. As of May 2022, Terraria has sold 44 million units, and as of 2016, the last time Bethesda formally announced Skyrim sales, the game had sold 30 million units.

Speaking of getting your money’s worth, while you could total up all the values on the Steam purchase history page to see how much you’ve spent in the Steam marketplace, it’s a lot easier to check it this way.

And while you have Steam on your mind, here are some other fun Steam topics to explore, like tips to get the best deals during Steam sales and how to tell which Steam games are DRM-free.