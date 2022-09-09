Do you want invites to automatically appear in your Google Calendar but are leery of spam? Instead of blocking all events from automatically appearing, you have another option. You can show events from only people you know.

This addition to the Google Calendar settings was announced in July 2022. So if you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the time!

How It Works

If you enable the option to automatically display events from people you know, this includes senders in your organization, using the same domain. It also includes those in your contact list and people you’ve interacted with in the past.

RELATED: How to Transfer Contacts Between Google Accounts

Once you turn on the feature, you’ll still receive invitations from unknown senders. However, these events will not display on your Google Calendar until you accept them.

You can enable this setting on the Google Calendar website as well as in the mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Display Invites From People You Know on the Web

To turn on this setting on the web, visit Google Calendar in your browser and sign in. Click the gear icon on the top right and pick “Settings.”

Expand the General section on the left and choose “Event Settings.”

Select the drop-down box for Add Invitations to My Calendar and pick “Only If the Sender Is Known.”

You should see a pop-up message letting you know that the change doesn’t affect invitations you’ve already received and that you’ll receive future invites from unknown senders via email.

Select “OK” to acknowledge the message and save the change.

Limit Invites to People You Know in the Mobile App

To change this setting in the Google Calendar mobile app, you’ll follow the same process on Android and iPhone.

Open Google Calendar and select the menu icon on the top left. Pick “Settings” and then tap “General.”

Move down to and select “Adding Invitations” and then tap “Add Invitations to my Calendar.”

Pick “Only if the Sender is Known” and confirm the change in the pop-up window by selecting “OK.”

If you have more than one Google account in the Google Calendar app, follow the same process for each if you like.

You can then use the arrow on the top left to exit the settings and return to your main Google Calendar screen.

RELATED: How to Stop Gmail From Adding Events to Google Calendar

It might be convenient for you to have invites automatically added to your Google Calendar, but you’ve disabled the option because of unknown senders. With the enhanced settings you can see those events again, but only from people you know.

For more, look at how to propose a new time for an event or how to restore deleted events in Google Calendar.