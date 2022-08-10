Folding phones are becoming increasingly popular, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are some of the best Android phones. Samsung held its Unpacked event today, and as expected, the company’s next book-style folding phone was revealed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which doesn’t have the ‘Z’ in some regions, isn’t a radical redesign from the previous model. It’s still a folding phone with a large screen on the outside (6.2 inches), which opens like a book to reveal an even larger display (7.6 inches). Despite rumors of an in-display fingerprint sensor, there’s still a side-mounted reader like the Z Fold 3. The phone also has the same IPX8 water resistance rating, meaning the phone should survive a drop in fresh water (up to 1.5 m / 5 ft) for up to 30 minutes. There’s no dust resistance, and the warranty likely still doesn’t cover water damage.

Speculation about an integrated S Pen stylus also didn’t turn out to be true. The phone does support a stylus, but you need a separate case to carry it with you, just like with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s also sold separately. For now, the non-folding Galaxy S22 Ultra remains Samsung’s only current phone with a built-in stylus.

The main internal upgrade is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a slight upgrade over the 8 Gen 1 chip found in the Galaxy S22 series. There’s also 12 GB RAM, and your choice of 256 or 512 GB RAM. Combined with the Android 12-based software, the Z Fold 4 looks like a productivity powerhouse on paper.

As you might expect with each yearly upgrade, Samsung has also improved the cameras. The Fold Z 4 has a 50 MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. That’s the same setup as the Galaxy S22 and S22+, but still not matching the S22 Ultra — especially the Ultra’s super-impressive 10x optical zoom. Still, you should have no problem taking great photos and video with the Fold 4.

How to Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99, the same price the Z Fold 3 was at launch. You can buy it in several colors, including Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black. There will also be a Burgundy color exclusively available on Samsung.com. Pre-orders get a free “memory upgrade,” meaning the 512 GB device is available for the price of the 256 GB option, and Samsung is doing the usual trade-in deals if you have an old phone or tablet in good condition.

If you pre-order the phone through Samsung.com, you can also get $100 store credit (an “e-voucher), which you can use to purchase cases, chargers, or other accessories. You could also put that $150 towards another big Samsung purchase, like a Galaxy Book laptop, if you want.

Some mobile carriers will have their own deals and promotions. For example, AT&T says it will take $1,000 off the phone’s price if you “trade in a Galaxy phone — any year, any condition.”