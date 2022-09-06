If you use Word’s citation feature for adding sources and creating bibliographies, you can manage those sources so that you can reuse them. This is handy if you use the same or similar sources in various documents.

Because the sources in Word are saved at a global level (meaning across all of your documents), you can reuse them in any Word document you create. You can add and edit sources at one time so they’re ready to go when you need them. Then, just pop them into your document.

Access Your Source List

Navigating to your source list in Word is slightly different on Windows than on Mac. Once you open the list, the process for adding or editing a source is the same.

In Word on Windows

Open a Word document, head to the References tab, and select “Manage Sources” in the Citations & Bibliography section of the ribbon.

You’ll then see the Source Manager window display with your list of sources.

In Word on Mac

Open a Word document, go to the References tab, and select “Citations” in the Citations & Bibliography section of the ribbon.

When the Citations sidebar opens, click the arrow next to the three dots on the bottom right and pick “Citation Source Manager.”

You’ll then see your list in the Source Manager window.

Add a Source

If you added a source to your document that you want to include in your Master List, you’ll see this in the Current List on the right. Select it and pick “Copy” to move it to the Master List on the left.

To add a source, pick “New.” At the top of the Create Source window, you’ll see Type of Source where you can choose an option like book, journal article, report, website, film, or interview.

The fields for the source beneath vary depending on the type you pick at the top. You’ll see the basic fields you need for the bibliography in the style you have set on the References tab such as APA or MLA.

You can also display all fields if you like by checking the Show All Bibliography Fields box on the bottom left. If you do this, you’ll see the recommended fields marked with an asterisk.

After adding the necessary details, click “OK” to include it in your Master List.

Manage Your Source List

As you’ll notice, Word on Windows gives you a couple of handy options to search for a source or sort your list by title, author, tag, or year. This is convenient if you want to find a particular source.

To view a source, select it on the left side in the Master List section. You’ll see the preview at the bottom.

To make changes to a source, select it on the left and click “Edit.” When the Edit Source window appears, make your changes and select “OK” to save them.

To use a source in your current document, select it on the left and click “Copy” to move it to the Current List on the right.

After you move a source to the Current List to use it in your document, you’ll then see it in the Insert Citation drop-down menu on the References tab on Windows. On Mac, you’ll find the source in the Citations sidebar.

When you finish adding new sources or editing the current ones, click “Close.”

If you find yourself reusing sources or needing to add citations by the same author or website, updating your master source list can help you save time on your next article, essay, or research paper.

If you also use Google Docs, take a look at how to add citations for media and how to create a bibliography in Docs too!