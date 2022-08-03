It’s officially back to school season, and we have deals for students of all ages and grade levels. Work hard with a new laptop, mechanical keyboard, or an ultra-tiny flash drive, and play even harder with a brand new gaming phone from REDMAGIC. Read on for all the details.

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Starting at $699 ($30 Off)

The new REDMAGIC 7S Pro gaming phone went on sale this week, and you can grab one at an early-bird price of $699 ($30 off) when you purchase a $1 voucher from August 2-8. For those new to REDMAGIC, the company prides itself on launching premium-specced gaming phones at extremely competitive prices, and this latest edition is no different.

The 7S Pro is packing a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor mated to REDMAGIC’s first dedicated gaming chip, the Red Core 1. Together, these push the boundaries of mobile gaming performance, while a sophisticated multi-dimensional cooling system keeps the phone running cooler, longer. Other notable features include a massive 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, 520 Hz shoulder triggers, REDMAGIC’s ARC Performance Engine performance-boosting software, a notchless edge-to-edge screen with an under-display camera, and so much more.

The REDMAGIC 7S Pro is available in three colors and configurations, and you can reserve yours for $1 from August 2-8. Then return to REDMAGIC’s website on August 9 for launch day, and claim your 7S Pro starting at $699 ($30 off). Please note that you must buy a $1 voucher within the specified window to redeem this deal.

Apple MacBook Air M1 For $849.99 ($150 Off)

The new MacBook Air M2 may be dominating all the headlines these days, but last year’s M1 model is still a fantastic device, especially when you can get it for as low as $849.99 ($150 off). It comes with a 13.3″ display, 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and the extremely efficient Apple Silicon M1 chip. If you want even more storage, you can spring for the next model up for an additional $200.

Apple MacBook Air M1 The Apple MacBook Air M1 is a sleek laptop with a 13.3-inch display, powerful first-generation Apple Silicon chip, and 8 GB of memory.

Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop For $1,759.99 ($240 Off)

Alienware makes some of the best gaming hardware money can buy, and this week, you can get last year’s X15 R1 for $1,759.99 ($240 off), its best price ever. This laptop features a bold 15.6-inch FHD display with a buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate. Under the hood sits an Intel Core i7-11800H chip, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a worthy NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU.

Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop The Alienware X15 R1 is a gaming laptop with a 15-inch display, Core i7 processor, and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Keyboard For $89.99 ($40 Off)

Whether you’re typing out essays for school or slaying your enemies on the weekend, Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Keyboard makes for a great companion. Clocking in at its lowest price ever, this keyboard features audibly tactile GX Blue switches, LIGHTSYNC that can highlight specific keys and patterns on the keyboard, and a 3-step angle adjuster for maximum comfort, all packed into a tenkeyless chassis.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features GX Blue switches, LIGHTSYNC keyboard customization, and a tenkeyless design.

Samsung FIT Plus Flash Drive For $17.99 ($3 Off)

Cloud storage services may be prevalent these days, but there are still times when you’ll want to keep files on an external storage device, like this Samsung FIT Plus Flash Drive for $17.99 ($3 off). This tiny drive comes with 128 GB of storage, 400 MB/s transfer speeds, and USB 3.1 compatibility with backwards support for USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. It’s available in several different storage capacities, as well, though prices will vary.