The Windows Subsystem for Android allows many Android games and applications to run on PCs, and Microsoft has continued working on it since release. A new update is now rolling out with improvements to controls and other features.

Microsoft is updating the Windows Subsystem for Android in Windows Insider channels, but there’s no major platform update this time around, like the Android 12.1 upgrade that first arrived in May. The update has new settings for controlling games and apps — you can now turn on and off WASD key mapping for controllers, controller pass-through support, and aiming in games with keyboard arrow keys.

It’s worth noting that the Android Subsystem already supported controllers for games, but now you can toggle the feature on or off (as well as other options) if you run into problems. Some games and emulators on Android support multiple control options, and now there’s an easy way to troubleshoot and get the best experience possible from the best PC gaming controllers.

Microsoft has also improved scrolling, networking, graphics, and VPNs in the Android layer. It’s not clear when the new update will roll out to everyone on Windows 11, but it will presumably happen once any bugs are fixed.