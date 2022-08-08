The iPhone has been around since 2007, and the App Store nearly as long. Even if you haven’t used an iPhone that long, you’ve probably racked up tons of app downloads. Which one was the first?

Since you need to have an Apple ID to use the App Store, all of the apps and games you’ve downloaded over the years are in your account. This makes it easy to re-install them when you get a new iPhone or iPad, but it also acts as somewhat of a historical record. We’ll show you where to look.

First, open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the "App Store."

Next, tap the profile icon at the top right of the App Store.

Now go to “Purchased.” It doesn’t sound like it, but this will show more than just apps you’ve paid for.

Go to "Purchased."

Make sure you’re on the “All” tab and scroll all the way down to the bottom of the list. You’ll notice the apps are sorted by their install date.

Scroll to the bottom of the "All" tab.

The app at the bottom of this list is the first one you installed! You can even see the date you installed it on.

First app you installed.

That’s all there is to it! This is a fun way to take a look back at some of the first apps you installed. You’ll probably find many of the old apps are no longer available on the latest and greatest iPhones. If you don’t want certain apps or games to appear on this list, you can hide them.

