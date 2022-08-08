Android has been around since 2008. You may not have been using it that long, but you’ve probably installed a decent number of apps in your time. Ever wonder which was the first? We’ll show you where to look.

All the apps and games you’ve installed from the Play Store are tied to your Google account. Unless you manually remove it from your account, it will be there. That means we can look all the way back to the first apps you installed.

To get started, open the Play Store on your Android phone or tablet and tap your profile icon in the search bar.

Select “Manage Apps & Device” from the menu.

Switch over to the “Manage” tab and select “Not Installed” from the drop-down menu on the left.

Now select the sorting button and choose “Recently Added.”

The list of apps will now be sorted in chronological order from when they were installed. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the list to see the first app you installed.

That’s all there is to it! This list may not be 100% accurate since it’s only apps not installed on your device, but it will still give you a good look back at some of the early Android apps you installed. You’ll probably find a lot of apps that no longer work on modern Android devices today.