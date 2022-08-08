Google Play Store logo.

Android has been around since 2008. You may not have been using it that long, but you’ve probably installed a decent number of apps in your time. Ever wonder which was the first? We’ll show you where to look.

All the apps and games you’ve installed from the Play Store are tied to your Google account. Unless you manually remove it from your account, it will be there. That means we can look all the way back to the first apps you installed.

RELATED: The 10 Greatest Versions of Android, Ranked

To get started, open the Play Store on your Android phone or tablet and tap your profile icon in the search bar.

Select “Manage Apps & Device” from the menu.

Tap "Manage Apps & Device."

Switch over to the “Manage” tab and select “Not Installed” from the drop-down menu on the left.

Go to the "Manage" tab and select "Not Installed."

Now select the sorting button and choose “Recently Added.”

Sort by "Recently Added."

The list of apps will now be sorted in chronological order from when they were installed. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the list to see the first app you installed.

Scroll to the bottom.

That’s all there is to it! This list may not be 100% accurate since it’s only apps not installed on your device, but it will still give you a good look back at some of the early Android apps you installed. You’ll probably find a lot of apps that no longer work on modern Android devices today.

The Best Android Phones of 2022

Best Android Phone Overall
Samsung Galaxy S22
Amazon

$699.99
$799.99 Save 13%
Best Budget
Moto G Play (2021)
Amazon

$113.23
$169.99 Save 33%
Best Mid-Range Android Phone
Google Pixel 6a
Amazon

$449.00
 
Best Premium Android Phone
Samsung Galaxy S22
Amazon

$1399.99
 
Best Android Gaming Phone
ASUS ROG Phone 5S
Shop Now
Best Android Camera
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Shop Now
Best Battery Life
Moto G Power (2021)
Amazon

$154.94
$249.99 Save 38%

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »