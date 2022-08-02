ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services around, with a simple design and all the features you’d expect. Starting today, ExpressVPN is now optimized for Mac computers with M1 and M2 chipsets.

The latest Mac computers with Apple’s own Silicon chipsets, like the new M2 MacBook Air or 24-inch iMac, are still compatible with software created for older Intel-based Macs. However, the Rosetta 2 compatibility layer is slower than software built for the new chips. ExpressVPN has now followed many other applications, and now offers a version that runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs.

The company said in a blog post, “ExpressVPN users with Apple silicon Macs can now enjoy the full effects of improvements to their computers’ reliability, performance, speed, and battery life—just by updating to the latest version of our Mac app.” ExpressVPN’s app is now a universal binary, so it works equally well on new Apple Silicon Macs and older Intel-based Macs.

Mac computers with Apple’s own chips have been available for around two years now, so many popular apps and services are now fully optimized for them. Besides ExpressVPN, OneDrive was updated for Apple Silicon in February, Discord was updated in March, and Adobe’s long-awaited upgrade for After Effects (the company’s video editor) arrived in April.