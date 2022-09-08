If you want to take advantage of Microsoft Office’s draw tools in PowerPoint, you might add an animation to your drawing to make it a useful demonstration.

This lets you create anything from a basic letter to teach a student to write to a fully detailed mockup to show your team a process.

Create Your Drawing in PowerPoint

When you visit the Draw tab in PowerPoint, you’ll see all of your ink tools at the top. You can pick a pen, pencil, or highlighter, choose the line thickness, and pick a color or pattern.

Each continuous line you use becomes an element on the slide. You can select and move these elements using the arrow on the left side of the ribbon.

To animate one of these elements, select it and head to the Animations tab.

Animate the Drawing in PowerPoint

With the drawing or part of the drawing selected, pick either “Replay” or “Rewind” in the Animation box on the ribbon. Replay shows your drawing from start to finish while Rewind shows it from finish to start.

Note: You’ll only see these animation options for drawings you create with the ink tools.

Click “Preview” on the left side of the ribbon to see the animation in action. You should see your drawing as if you were creating it for the first time.

If you want to animate an entire drawing that contains more than one piece, simply select each additional piece in the order you want to display them and apply the Replay or Rewind effect.

You can then use the tools in the Timing section of the ribbon to pick how to Start the animation on the slide, the Duration for how quickly the animation moves, and the Delay to hold off on the animation for a few seconds.

Along with the Replay and Rewind animations specific to the ink and drawing tools, you can apply other effects to your drawing if you like. Select the drawing or part of it, click “Add Animation” in the Advanced Animation section of the ribbon, and choose the additional effect.

Keep in mind that animations display in the order you apply them. To adjust this order, select the animation number and use the Move Earlier or Move Later button on the right side of the ribbon. You can also open the Animation Pane and drag the effects to rearrange them.

Animations have their place in PowerPoint and displaying a drawing as you created it is a great use. For more, look at how to animate part of a chart to make it stand out or reveal one line at a time in a bullet list.