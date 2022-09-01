What to Look For in an iPhone 13 Wallet Case in 2022

The first thing to consider when choosing a wallet case for your iPhone 13 is how much it can hold. All options will allow you to carry at least one card, with some options holding up to three. However, a folio case is your best bet if you’d like to carry a couple more items like receipts or rely heavily on cash.

Another factor that determines exactly how much you can carry in your wallet is the form factor. We’ve already mentioned folio cases that wrap around the entire device, but there are also minimalist wallet cases for those who want something as light as possible and rugged cases for those looking for maximum protection. What you’ll want in this regard will be dependent on what you like most!

Wireless charging compatibility is another to look into when buying a wallet case, although your options will be more limited. Most wallet cases are too thick to support wireless charging, but there are still some choices for you.

Here are six of the best wallet cases for your iPhone 13 categorized based on storage capacity, stylishness, and ability to protect your device. The list includes everything from reasonably priced slim cases to expensive rugged covers made of almost indestructible materials.

Pros ✓ Lightweight

Lightweight ✓ Easily holds three cards

Easily holds three cards ✓ Grippy sides

Grippy sides ✓ Air-pocket corners Cons ✗ Buttons are stiff initially

If you like your phones as portable as possible but still want to be able to hold in a few cards and some cash, the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 is the case for you. It can contain up to three cards, with one of them even able to act as a kickstand to prop your phone for hands-free viewing.

Despite the size, the case is built to offer your iPhone 13 a decent amount of protection. It has grippy sides, making it easy to hold your phone firmly and prevent drops. And if your phone falls for whatever reason, the air-pocket corners provide drop protection, preventing an otherwise damaging contact with a hard surface.

In addition, the edges around the screen and camera are raised to prevent scratches from laying on flat surfaces. However, the button covers may be stiff until you break them in.

This case is available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best Minimalist Wallet Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 A very portable case with a decent amount of storage and reasonable protection for your iPhone 13.

Best Spacious iPhone 13 Wallet Case: TUCCH Folio Case

Pros ✓ Lots of storage pockets with RFID block

Lots of storage pockets with RFID block ✓ Magnetic closure

Magnetic closure ✓ Built-in kickstand Cons ✗ Bulky

Bulky ✗ Synthetic leather

If you prefer to carry around more than just three credit cards, the TUCCH Folio Case is your best bet. As long as you don’t mind the faux leather asing and the relative bulkiness associated with most folio cases, you’ll find that it holds far more cards and cash than most other options on the market. The case also has an RFID shield lining that stops any malicious attempts to scan and misuse your cards.

The part of TUCCH’s case holding the phone in place features raised edges and cushioned corners to reduce the impact of a fall. Plus, due to the folio design, your phone is fully wrapped and protected when not in use. If you’re big on media consumption, the front flap doubles as a prop stand for hands-free viewing.

Finally, the TUCCH Folio Case comes in various solid color options, including neutrals like black and silver and more quirky shades like red and green. There are even a few two-tone designs if you’re a fan of that.

The case is available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best Spacious Wallet Case TUCCH Folio Case A solid iPhone 13 folio case with more storage than you know what to do with. It offers maximum protection to your device when not in use.

Best Clear iPhone 13 Wallet Case: Spigen Crystal Slot Case

Pros ✓ Raised screen and camera edges

Raised screen and camera edges ✓ Shock-absorbing corners

Shock-absorbing corners ✓ Tactile button covers

Tactile button covers ✓ Very slim and portable design Cons ✗ Fits only one card

As great as phone cases are, they cover up your phone design. So, clear cases have been the way out for users that don’t want this. Thankfully, wallet cases also come in transparent forms, and the Spigen Crystal Slot Case is the best of them.

It’s made of a crystal-clear TPU material that fits snugly on your iPhone 13 to show off its unbeatable design. However, as far as carrying capacity goes, it can only contain one card, so you might find it insufficient if need to carry more.

If you can look past the storage, you’ll find that the Crystal Slot Case boasts the typical protection capabilities of a Spigen case—shock-absorbing corners and raised bezels around the screen and camera module. Plus, the tactile buttons are easy to press, and don’t require being broken in.

The case is available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best Clear Wallet Case Spigen Crystal Slot Case A clear wallet case that lets the design of your iPhone 13 shine through undiluted. Plus, it offers the bare minimum level of protection.

Pros ✓ Beautiful, stand-out design

Beautiful, stand-out design ✓ Slim, elegant build

Slim, elegant build ✓ Compatible with many wireless chargers Cons ✗ Not as protective as other options on this list

Not as protective as other options on this list ✗ Does not support MagSafe

If you want a striking case that’ll make your iPhone 13 stand out, look no further than the i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case. Whichever of the three designs you choose, the colorful and flashy yet elegant marble pattern will get people asking where you got it.

It’s not all beauty without brawn, though, as the high-quality TPU and polycarbonate material will help protect against scratches, scrapes, and bumps. Just don’t overestimate the level of protection on offer, as it’s not as robust as many of the options on this list.

As far as wallet storage goes, you can conveniently fit up to two cards or some loose cash in the cardholder at the back. Due to the thin nature of the case, it also works with many wireless chargers, but it doesn’t support MagSafe.

The case is available for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best Stylish Wallet Case i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case This case is as stylish and elegant as it gets and will leave friends and colleagues in awe of your iPhone 13.

Best Rugged iPhone 13 Wallet Case: Element Case Black Ops

Pros ✓ Rock solid construction

Rock solid construction ✓ Detachable wallet compartment

Detachable wallet compartment ✓ Fits up to three cards

Fits up to three cards ✓ Built-in viewing kickstand Cons ✗ Very expensive

Very expensive ✗ Bulky

No phone case compilation is complete without a rugged option, and this buying guide is no exception. The Element Case Black Ops is our rugged pick for the iPhone 13, and its protection is as intense as it looks. The case is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum and military-grade fiberglass that can dissipate energy to withstand extreme impact. The result is an iPhone cover that’s as tough as they come.

But, Element Case Black Ops is still a wallet case, so you can expect to store up to three cards in it. Interestingly, the card compartment can be separated from the rest of the case, making for an intuitive design. It’s also equipped with a mechanical kickstand for propping up the phone.

Aside from the bulkiness, there’s one major downside to this case—the cost, which comes in at a staggering $250. But regarding construction and available features, you can rest assured that no other iPhone wallet case comes close. If you’re planning on using your iPhone 13 for years to come, this case will keep it safe.

The case is available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Best Rugged Wallet Case Element Case Black Ops A rugged case in every sense of the word. Its mechanical, bulky design is anything but subtle, announcing its presence every second it's out of your pocket or bag.

Best MagSafe iPhone 13 Wallet Case: Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet

Pros ✓ Made of genuine leather

Made of genuine leather ✓ MagSafe-compatible

MagSafe-compatible ✓ Can be tracked if lost Cons ✗ Offers little to no device protection

While the i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case has some wireless charging compatibility, it still doesn’t cut it as far as MagSafe support is concerned. So, if you’re a big fan of MagSafe, it’s only fitting to get the company’s MagSafe Leather Wallet.

It’s important to note, though, that the MagSafe Leather Wallet provides no protection for your iPhone 13—it is, after all, a card sleeve attached to the back via MagSafe. That said, you can combine the wallet with a MagSafe-compatible case and get good protection while using this wallet.

The minimalist look and ability to fit up to three cards should appeal to many, and you can pop it off as needed to use other MagSafe accessories. The case also supports Apple’s Find My technology, which notifies you of the wallet’s last known location if separated from your phone.

Where the Apple MagSafe Wallet also excels is its ability to create a sense of luxury. It’s crafted from tanned and finished leather to give a posh feeling in the hand.

This wallet is compatible with all versions of the iPhone 13.

MagSafe Wallet Case Apple's Leather Wallet with MagSafe A MagSafe compatible wallet case straight from the inventory of Apple itself.