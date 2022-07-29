Last month, a software package indicated Microsoft was working on a Windows 10 22H2 update, presumably arriving alongside the Windows 11 22H2 update later this year. Now the update has been confirmed, but it’s not clear what will actually be new.

Microsoft rolled out the first preview build of Windows 10 version 22H2 to Windows Insiders on Thursday. The update is identified as Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878), and it marks the first time Microsoft has officially acknowledged that Windows 10 will receive a 22H2 update later this year.

Even though Microsoft is deeming the update important enough to have a new release name, it’s not clear if there will be any significant new features. The current preview build is only “focused on validating the servicing technology,” while the finished update will have “a scoped set of features.” Ever since the release of Windows 11 last year, Windows 10 has only received security fixes and minor changes, and the current preview builds have no noticeable improvements.

Microsoft says more details will be shared later this year — perhaps at October’s Ignite event. It would be great to see Microsoft backport some features from Windows 11, especially since many PCs can’t (easily) upgrade to the full Windows 11 experience.