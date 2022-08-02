Edge Logo on faded blue and green background hero

When you download a file with Microsoft Edge, a download menu pops up and blocks part of your view of the browser window below. If you find this annoying, you can turn it off easily on PC or Mac. Here’s how

First, open the Edge app. In any Edge browser window, click the ellipses button (three dots) in the upper-right corner. In the menu that appears, select “Settings.”

When the Settings tab opens, click “Downloads” in the sidebar.

In Download settings, flip the switch beside “Show downloads menu when a download starts” into the off position (when it is no longer highlighted.)

After that, close the Settings tab. The next time you download a file, the Downloads pop-up menu will no longer appear.  Happy browsing!

