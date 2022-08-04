The market is flooded with all kinds of accessories for smartphones. Everything from silicone cases to big battery packs. You probably don’t need all of these accessories for your iPhone or Android phone. Which ones are worth having?

It’s no mystery why there are so many smartphone accessories on the market these days. Essentially everyone has an iPhone or Android phone in their pocket and there are plenty of companies hoping to sell you more things to go with them.

Cases

Let’s start with the most common smartphone accessory—a case. Some people are anti-case, others use multiple cases. While cases may not be as protective as you think, they can serve a valuable purpose.

I think there are a few reasons why it’s worth buying a case for your phone. First of all, a case does offer some level of protection. Even a thin TPU case will protect your phone from scratches, and an Otterbox can save it from more serious damage.

Cases are for more than just protection, though. Some phones are made with slippery glass or metal backs. A simple case can make it a lot easier to grip. You can also add a touch of personalization to your phone with a case. Make it a reflection of your personal style.

Do you absolutely need a case? Of course not—but I don’t think you’ll regret having one.

Charging Cables

Your smartphone most likely came with a charging cable in the box. Obviously, that’s a pretty essential accessory to have. Another essential accessory to have is more charging cables.

Charging is a necessary part of using a smartphone. Most people charge their phones overnight, but you may also need a little extra juice from time to time before bed. That’s where it’s nice to have extra charging cables.

You can have a charging cable next to your bed, by the couch, in your backpack, and your car. They’re usually pretty cheap and it’s much easier to spread them around than move the same one from place to place.

3-in-1 Retractable Charging Cable The 3-in-1 charging cable retracts into a compact size, making it perfect for taking with you. It can charge devices with USB-C, Lighting, and microUSB.

Battery Packs

We’ve covered the essentials; now it’s time to move into the more optional accessories. While certainly not a necessity, I think a good battery pack is something every smartphone user should have.

Why? Well, you never really know when you might be without power. A battery pack can be a lifesaver in certain situations. Maybe the power in your home went out before you could charge your phone or you’re stuck somewhere without any outlets.

The key to having a battery pack ready for these situations is to keep it charged. A combo wall charger/portable charger is great because it can stay plugged in for regular charging, but it also has its own battery. You’ll be happy you have one when you need it.

Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 This 5,000mAh battery pack can double as a wall charger so it's always fully juiced up when you need it.

Wireless Earbuds

Whether we like it or not, the headphone jack is a dying feature in modern smartphones. iPhones and many Android phones no longer include it. That makes wireless earbuds an unfortunate necessity if you want to listen to music or podcasts on your phone.

It doesn’t have to be unfortunate, though. Wireless earbuds offer a few advantages over wired headphones. You have more freedom to move since you don’t need to have your phone tethered to your body. The charging cases are much tidier than a tangled mess of cables, too.

If you feel like wireless earbuds are not an accessory worth having, you may just need to find the right pair. Amazon is stuffed to the brim with cheap wireless earbuds that simply aren’t very good. A pair that fits your ears well and sounds great can make all the difference.

These four accessories will greatly improve your smartphone experience (and the case is probably the only one you need to change with a new phone). Other types of accessories don’t have the same widespread utility, but they may be useful for certain situations. For example, a PopSocket can be essential to people with small hands or dexterity constraints.

While it may seem like there are a lot of unnecessary accessories on store shelves, some of them are genuinely useful. Your phone is likely one of the most used items in your life. Make sure it’s the best it can be.