NVIDIA offers a Broadcast app for PCs with GeForce graphics that, among other features, uses machine learning to remove background noise on your microphone. Finally, people with AMD graphics can join the fun.

The latest version of AMD’s Adrenalin software includes a new feature called ‘AMD Noise Suppression,’ which uses machine learning running on your graphics hardware to filter out background noise from an audio input. AMD said, “by using a real-time, deep learning algorithm to reduce background audio noise, this new feature works for both your input and output devices across any AMD-powered system, removing unwanted background noise captured on your microphone or from someone else’s device.”

Some chat services have a built-in background noise filter, like Microsoft Teams and Discord, but AMD’s solution (just like NVIDIA Broadcast) is compatible with everything that uses your microphone. The results should also be better and use fewer system resources than other noise-cancelling features, since it’s using a hardware-accelerated algorithm on the system graphics.

The above demo from Kephren on YouTube shows the filter does work as advertised, removing sounds like fans, keyboard typing, and mouse clicks. However, it does noticeably degrade the quality of your voice. That happens with Nvidia Broadcast as well, though Nvidia’s solution seems to be a bit better at voice quality.

AMD Noise Suppression requires a Ryzen 6000 series processor with integrated graphics, or an RX 6000 series desktop graphics card. That leaves out many PCs, but at least graphics cards are readily available right now, unlike at any point over the past two years.