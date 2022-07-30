Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes battle for the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 277, broadcast from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on July 30, 2022. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 277 Live in the United States

Play Video

The UFC 277 main card is available exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can order the fight for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 277 for $99.98.

Peña and Nunes will face off for the women’s bantamweight championship for the second time in less than a year. At UFC 269, Peña took the title from Nunes, who’s now looking to take it back. The main card also includes another rematch, between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title. There’s also a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, a flyweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez, and a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.

The preliminary bouts for UFC 277 will be available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 277, the best plan is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 277 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 277 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 277.