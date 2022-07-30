Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes battle for the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 277, broadcast from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on July 30, 2022. Here’s how to stream it live.
How to Stream UFC 277 Live in the United States
The UFC 277 main card is available exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can order the fight for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 277 for $99.98.
Peña and Nunes will face off for the women’s bantamweight championship for the second time in less than a year. At UFC 269, Peña took the title from Nunes, who’s now looking to take it back. The main card also includes another rematch, between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title. There’s also a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, a flyweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez, and a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.
The preliminary bouts for UFC 277 will be available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN
If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 277, the best plan is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 277 on its designated platforms.
ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 277 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:
- Download ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server located in the United States.
- Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.
ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 277.