UFC 277
UFC

Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes battle for the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 277, broadcast from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on July 30, 2022. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 277 Live in the United States

The UFC 277 main card is available exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can order the fight for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 277 for $99.98.

Peña and Nunes will face off for the women’s bantamweight championship for the second time in less than a year. At UFC 269, Peña took the title from Nunes, who’s now looking to take it back. The main card also includes another rematch, between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title. There’s also a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, a flyweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez, and a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev.

The preliminary bouts for UFC 277 will be available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 277, the best plan is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 277 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 277 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Download ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server located in the United States.
  3. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 277.

The Best VPN Services of 2022

Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
Shop Now
Best Budget VPN
SurfShark
Shop Now
Best Free VPN
Windscribe
Shop Now
Best VPN for iPhone
ProtonVPN
Shop Now
Best VPN for Android
Hide.me
Shop Now
Best VPN for Streaming
ExpressVPN
Shop Now
Best VPN for Gaming
Private Internet Access
Shop Now
Best VPN for Torrenting
NordVPN
Shop Now
Best VPN for Windows
CyberGhost
Shop Now
Best VPN for China
VyprVPN
Shop Now
Best VPN for Privacy
Mullvad VPN
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Josh Bell Josh Bell
Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and the former TV comedies guide for About.com. He has written about movies and pop culture for Syfy Wire, Polygon, CBR, Film Racket, Uproxx and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.
Read Full Bio »