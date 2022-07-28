This week’s big GeForce NOW release is for real-time strategy (RTS) fans. A remastered version of the mid-90’s classic Command & Conquer is making its first-ever cloud gaming debut, making it playable on Mac, iPad, PC, Chromebook, Android, and even smart TVs. Joining it are three more new titles and five Epic Game Store additions, all playable starting today.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Command & Conquer helped define the real-time strategy (RTS) genre when it launched back in 1995, and after 25 years, it’s been remastered for the next generation. This updated version brings along with it 4K compatibility, three expansions, robust multiplayer, and an interactive map editor. Today, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is also adding official GeForce NOW support for both Steam and EA Origin.

More Games Launching Today

In addition to Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, three more games are coming to GeForce NOW. RTS fans may want to try out Fire Commander, a brand new title that is on sale for $12.74 ($2.25 off). City builder Sweet Transit is launching this week in early access. Then a roguelike first person shooter from 2020, Genesis Alpha One, is available now, as well.

The remaining games on today’s list aren’t new to GeForce NOW, as they’ve been playable with Steam for a while. That said, Genesis Alpha On, This Is the Police, This Is the Police 2, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, Roguebook have all added Epic Games Stores support to the mix.

Play These Games on GeForce NOW Today

