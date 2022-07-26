The Meta Quest 2 has been one of the best VR headsets around, but starting August 1, the price is increasing by a whopping $100.

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, announced today that the base Meta Quest 2 with 128 GB storage will increase in price from $299.00 to $399.99. The more expensive 256 GB model is also going up by $101, from $399.00 to $499.99. Pricing for accessories and refurbished units is also going up, though Meta didn’t specify the exact changes for those products.

Meta says the price increase is required “in order to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term.” As a consolation prize, Meta headsets purchased from now until December 31, 2022 will come with a free copy of Beat Saber (if you don’t already own it).

Meta Quest 2 The most affordable self-contained VR headset is about to become more expensive.

There are a few likely reasons for the sudden price increase. Most of the global economy is suffering from high levels of inflation right now, which affects everything from clothing to electronic component prices. It likely costs more money for Meta to build a Quest 2 right now than it did a year ago. Given the initial low price, Meta wasn’t making much money at the original $299 price, and the company might even be losing money on each sale to encourage future game purchases — a common strategy for game consoles.

Meta also might also just want to raise prices for the sake of making more money. The company’s revenue was down in the first quarter of 2021, as Facebook continues to lose users and Apple’s privacy changes caused the company to lose an estimated $10 billion.

No matter what the reasons are, the most affordable way to get into VR is about to get more expensive. The Quest 2 might return to $300 in future sales, but if you’ve had your eye on one, now is probably the time to grab the headset. The base 128 GB model sold out almost immediately on Amazon, but it’s still available at other stores like Best Buy and Walmart.