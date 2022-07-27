Chromebooks can be great computers, but options for a video editor have been sparse over the years. Thankfully, Google Photos is about to get an improved movie editor, and it will roll out to Chromebooks first.

Long-time Google Photos users might recall that the app just received an advanced video editor last year on Android, which was available on iPhone and iPad before that. Google is now updating the movie editor, which is a different feature that combines videos and photos into a montage or other short movie format, instead of making small edits to one video at a time.

Google said in a blog post you can “start by selecting a theme and the people (or pets!) you’d like to feature, and Google Photos will make a movie with both video clips and photos. For those who like more creative control, you can also build your own movie from scratch with the Google Photos movie editor. Google Photos’ search capabilities make it easy to select, then arrange photos and clips in the order you’d like.”

Google shared a preview of the editor’s appearance, with a single timeline on the bottom and various adjustment sliders on the right side. The editor is missing some basic functionality, like multiple tracks, but there are a few unique features. It will intelligently select the most important moments from long videos, which could be helpful for footage from time-lapse or action cam footage.

Even though it’s intended to connect with videos and photos already in your Photos library, that doesn’t seem to be a requirement — you’ll be able to drop in images and videos from the Gallery and Files apps on a Chromebook, too.

Google is also working to bring LumaFusion to Chromebooks, which might fill the gap for a more advanced video editor. LumaFusion is a popular multitrack video editor for iPhone and iPad, which earned Apple’s ‘iPad App of the Year’ award in 2021. There are also a few video editors that can be used in the Linux container on some Chromebooks (such as OpenShot and Kdenlive), but GPU acceleration still has mixed results on Chrome OS.

The new video editor will come to Chromebooks this fall, and there’s no estimated timeline for other platforms.