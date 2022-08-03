You’ve probably seen or used a few Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl+C, but have you ever thought about what each letter in the alphabet does? For reference, we’ll run through the entire list of 26 letters with both the Windows key and the Control key.

The Windows Key Shortcut Alphabet

In Windows 11, Microsoft uses shortcuts performed with the Windows key as universal shortcuts that work across all apps and control basic Windows functions. Some of these go as far back as Windows 95, but newer editions of Windows have changed a few over time. At least seven of these shortcuts are new to Windows 11.

The Control Key Shortcut Alphabet

Some of these Control key-based shortcuts vary by application, but there are some standard conventions that apply in many apps, such as Ctrl+B for making text bold and Ctrl+F for searching within an app. Of course, there’s also the famous Ctrl+Z/X/C/V shortcuts for undo, cut, copy, and paste commands that are universal across almost every app. In the cases where there isn’t a common use for the shortcut, we’ve listed its use in Microsoft Word (which many other text editing apps use as well) and in most web browsers.

Ctrl+A: Select all

Select all Ctrl+B: Make bold (Word), Open bookmarks (browsers)

Make bold (Word), Open bookmarks (browsers) Ctrl+C: Copy

Copy Ctrl+D: Change font (Word), Create bookmark (browsers)

Change font (Word), Create bookmark (browsers) Ctrl+E: Center (Word), Focus on address bar (browsers)

Center (Word), Focus on address bar (browsers) Ctrl+F: Find

Find Ctrl+G: Find next

Find next Ctrl+H: Find and replace (Word), Open history (browsers)

Find and replace (Word), Open history (browsers) Ctrl+I: Make text italic

Make text italic Ctrl+J: Justify text (Word), Open downloads (browsers)

Justify text (Word), Open downloads (browsers) Ctrl+K: Insert hyperlink

Insert hyperlink Ctrl+L: Align text left

Align text left Ctrl+M: Indent more (move right)

Indent more (move right) Ctrl+N: New

New Ctrl+O: Open

Open Ctrl+P: Print

Print Ctrl+R: Align text right (Word), Reload page (browsers)

Align text right (Word), Reload page (browsers) Ctrl+S: Save

Save Ctrl+T: Hanging indent (Word), New tab (browsers)

Hanging indent (Word), New tab (browsers) Ctrl+U: Underline text (Word), View source (browsers)

Underline text (Word), View source (browsers) Ctrl+V: Paste

Paste Ctrl+W: Close

Close Ctrl+X: Cut

Cut Ctrl+Y: Redo

Redo Ctrl+Z: Undo

That’s not all the shortcuts in Windows—far from it. If you add in all the special characters and meta keys, you’ll find there are hundreds of Windows key shortcuts to master. But for now, you can impress all your friends by knowing what each letter key does as a major Windows shortcut. Have fun!

