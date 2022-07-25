Microsoft is working on many improvements in Windows 11’s Start Menu and taskbar for future updates, but in the meantime, the company accidentally broke the Start Menu on some people’s PCs.

Microsoft rolled out an update on June 23 for Windows 11, which included a bug that prevents the Start Menu from opening on some PCs. The company said on the Windows Release Health dashboard, “we have received reports that a small number of devices might be unable to open the Start menu. On affected devices, clicking or selecting the Start button, or using the Windows key on your keyboard might have no effect.”

Microsoft is now pulling the affected updates, though it may take up to 24 hours for the change to take effect — restarting your PC may also do the trick. The bug only affects some people on Windows 11 21H2.

The breakage comes as Microsoft is working on the final changes for this year’s Windows 11 22H2 update. The upgrade is expected to include a new Task Manager, drag-and-drop for the taskbar, tabs in the File Explorer, new Start Menu features, and much more. Windows 10 will also likely get its own 22H2 update, though it won’t have many new features — Microsoft has shifted most of its attention to Windows 11.