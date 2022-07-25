Google Play is the one-stop shop for apps, games, movies, TV shows, and other digital content on Android. Now the store is officially 10 years old, and Google is celebrating the occasion with a deal and a new logo.

The Google Play Store launched in March 2012, so we’re a bit past the actual 10-year mark, but we’ll give Google a pass this time. The store was initially a visual overhaul for the Android Market (the original app store for Android) and not much more, but it became more feature-packed over the years. Google says there are now 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries using the Play Store every day — about seven times the population of the United States.

To celebrate the occasion, Google is rolling out a temporary “points booster” for Google Play Points, the store’s rewards system. You have to activate the points booster yourself, by visiting the ‘Earn’ tab of the Play Points home page — the start date and time varies by country, so you might not see it right away.

Once you activate the points booster, you’ll earn 10x points on purchases, which can then be redeemed for anything normally available through Play Points. That includes in-app rewards for games and applications, standard Google Play store credit (which can be used for movies, TV shows, YouTube Premium subscriptions, etc.), or even discounts on physical devices from the Google Store.

The starting ‘Bronze’ tier for Play Points gives you one point for every $1 spent, so once you activate the multiplier, you should get 10 points for every $1 spent. Redeeming $1 of Play Credit costs 100 points, so you’d have to spend $10 to get $1 for free. That’s not a great conversion, but if you were already planning to buy a few paid games for an upcoming trip, you’ll get a bit more free money from it.

Finally, Google is introducing a new logo for Play. The gradients are gone, much like the recent redesigns for other Google product logos, with a similar pattern and slightly tweaked colors. It looks less like a chip now, but now it will be slightly harder to identify among the sea of Google app icons using the same primary colors.