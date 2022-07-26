Since launching in 2019, Disney+ has quickly become a must-subscribe service for many viewers. It ranks as one of the most popular streaming services, but what does it cost to subscribe? Here’s our breakdown of the pricing for Disney+.

What Does a Regular Disney+ Subscription Cost?

As Disney+ has risen in popularity to challenge the dominance of streaming champion Netflix, its standard pricing remains competitive. A monthly subscription to Disney+ in the US costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. That’s almost eight dollars less per month than Netflix’s most popular plan, and two dollars less per month than even Netflix’s cheaper basic plan.

Popular streaming services Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are also more expensive than Disney+. The price has risen by a dollar per month since Disney+ launched, though, and chances are it will rise again eventually.

What’s Included in a Disney+ Subscription?

A subscription to Disney+ provides access to all of the content currently available on the service, with no commercial interruptions. That includes the vast Disney library of classic animated movies like Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Frozen, and many more; decades of programming from the Disney Channel; and popular movies from the 20th Century Fox library, which Disney acquired in 2019.

It also includes all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other Marvel-branded movies and TV series, the entire Pixar Animation Studios catalog, and the full Star Wars saga. Disney+ original series and movies, like Marvel’s WandaVision and Moon Knight and Star Wars‘ The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, stream exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ offers subscribers the ability to download content on up to 10 devices, to watch on up to four screens at once, and to view more than 300 titles in 4K UHD picture and HDR sound, if those standards are supported by your devices. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ has not indicated that it plans to limit password sharing, so families can easily split a Disney+ subscription.

Is There a Free or Ad-Supported Tier?

There is no free tier available for Disney+, nor is there any longer a free trial for new subscribers—Disney+ eliminated that in 2020. While streaming services like Peacock offer programming free of charge with ads, Disney+’s forthcoming ad-supported tier will not be free.

As of this writing in July 2022, the exact details of the ad tier have yet to be announced. However, it will be similar to the ad-supported version of Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, with a reduced monthly price for users willing to watch some amount of commercials.

What Deals or Bundles Are Available For Disney+?

Since Disney owns both Hulu and ESPN+, the company is able to offer a discount for subscribers to all three services. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $13.99 per month, or $19.99 per month for Hulu without ads. That’s about eight dollars less per month than it would cost to subscribe to all three services individually.

If you’re interested in Hulu’s more adult-focused programming, including original series like The Handmaid’s Tale, and the sports programming available on ESPN+, then the Bundle is a great deal.

New customers who sign up for Verizon’s Unlimited mobile phone plans can get six months of Disney+ for free by subscribing to Disney+ via Verizon.

What to Do If Disney+ Is Not Available in Your Country

While Disney+ has expanded since it first launched in North America, with availability in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, there are still some regions that don’t have Disney+. If the service isn’t available where you live, or if you’re traveling to an area without Disney+, the best way to guarantee access is with a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as the best overall VPN and the best for streaming, and there’s a free trial available. Here’s how to get started: