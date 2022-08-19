Shopping For A MagSafe Battery Pack in 2022

Apple’s inclusion of MagSafe technology on the iPhone has enabled a vast ecosystem of cases and accessories, some of which are more helpful than others. One common type of accessory are MagSafe battery packs, which can attach to your iPhone without needing an adhesive and charge your device wirelessly while you’re out and about.

Over the years, the market has somewhat matured, and a bevy of different options have sprouted up. They’re each designed for different use cases and tastes, so it’s important to keep in mind exactly what you’re looking for.

Size is perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind. If you want something that can charge your iPhone from zero to 100 percent more than once, you’ll want to shop for packs that are 5,000mAh or more. However, this means you’ll be looking at battery packs that will add quite a bit of thickness to your device.

If you want something discrete that won’t bulge out, you’ll need to look at smaller solutions that will limit the number of times you can recharge your phone on the go (think anything less than 4,000-5,000mAh). But if you don’t mind extra chunkiness, you can pretty much go as big as you want to.

Some MagSafe battery packs also offer neat tricks like the ability to charge two devices (one via MagSafe, one over a wire). Some come with bonus accessories like stands, so you have somewhere to dock your iPhone and battery pack at the end of the day. There are many different battery packs nowadays to pick from, all of which are suited for different people.

That being said, almost every battery pack is the same in terms of functionality. They all connect to the back of your iPhone, almost all offer 5W charging speeds, and you’ll only ever find either a single USB-C or Lightning port for charging the packs themselves. What matters in your hunt is finding the right size power pack with the right amount of features and a good price.

We’re helping you search for a MagSafe battery pack with this roundup of some of the best on the market. Keep reading to check out our selections.

Our top pick for the best MagSafe battery pack you can get is Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack. It’s a first-party product, which means reliability and overall quality will be solid. But the main reason we picked this power pack is its performance—it’s the only MagSafe portable charger that supports 7.5W charging. While that’s by no means a significant upgrade compared to 5W, it’s at least a tad faster and will juice your phone up with better efficiency.

For faster charging, you can plug a Lightning cable into the battery pack while it’s connected to your iPhone for 15W wired charging. This will also charge the battery pack itself.

The battery inside the pack is 1,460mAh which, admittedly, isn’t very big—it’s not enough to fill an iPhone 13 mini from zero to 100 percent. However, it’s enough to supply some extra power when you’re out and about when you need it most. The MagSafe Battery Pack also includes a compact design which makes it comfortable to hold.

It’s expensive at $99 and there are plenty of larger MagSafe power packs on the market, but as an overall experience, the MagSafe Battery Pack will provide the best.

Pros ✓ Slim design

Slim design ✓ LED indicator light

LED indicator light ✓ USB-C port with 7.5W charging Cons ✗ 2,500mAh cell isn't enough for full recharge on iPhone Pro Max

If you’re shopping on a budget, we recommend checking out Belkin’s Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank. With a slim design and a low price of $40, this MagSafe battery bank has a lot of smart features for the price.

Its 2,500mAh cell can provide your iPhone with just under a full charge for most users, and it features an LED indicator light so you can check to see how much more power is left. A USB-C port sits on the bottom for charging the power bank, and you can simultaneously charge your iPhone when the accessory is connected.

If you have a higher-end iPhone Pro Max model, you won’t be able to fully recharge your phone with this power bank. But for quick top-ups on the go, this is a really solid option.

Best High Capacity MagSafe Battery Pack: Anker 633 MagGo

Pros ✓ 10,000mAh battery

10,000mAh battery ✓ Fast 20W wired charging built-in

Fast 20W wired charging built-in ✓ Kickstand Cons ✗ Chunky and hefty design

Chunky and hefty design ✗ On the pricier side

Those who need as much power in their MagSafe battery pack as possible will love Anker’s 633 MagGo Wireless Portable Charger. It boasts a huge 10,000mAh battery which is enough to fully charge most iPhones up to four times.

While you’ll be limited with 5W wireless charging, Anker throws in a couple of USB ports (one USB-C, one USB-A) that can supply 20W fast charging to your iPhone using a supported cable. An LED light lets you know how much juice is left, and there’s a kickstand on the back to prop up your device while recharging.

Admittedly, this is a chunky power bank, and you’ll need to be okay with adding a bit of heft to your iPhone. But if you’re okay with that, you can’t go wrong with this option from Anker.

Pros ✓ Slim 0.5-inch design

Slim 0.5-inch design ✓ 5,000mAh battery

5,000mAh battery ✓ 15W optional wired charging Cons ✗ No special features

The Benks Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is our pick for the best compact MagSafe battery pack you can buy. At 0.5 inches wide, it’s one of the thinnest packs you can find on the market. The best part is its inclusion of a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to charge your iPhone fully after it dies. There’s also an LED light for checking the power tank.

It has a silicon design available in five colors: Black, Navy Blue, Baby Blue, Purple, and White. A USB-C port sits on the bottom for charging the battery pack itself, and it can be used to charge your iPhone over a wire at 15W if you need something faster than 5W wireless charging.

At $44, it’s relatively affordable, although it’s a little bland in the feature department since there aren’t any. It’s a very straightforward MagSafe battery pack, and if that’s all you need, you’ll dig it.

Pros ✓ 5,000mAh battery

5,000mAh battery ✓ Premium stand

Premium stand ✓ Bonus 5W Qi wireless charging pad Cons ✗ Only way to recharge battery pack is through stand

Only way to recharge battery pack is through stand ✗ Pricey

Anker’s 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is perhaps one of the most elaborate MagSafe battery packs you can get, but if you want one that can stand up, this is the one to get.

Not only does it come with a 5,000mAh battery pack, but it also ships with a docking station where you can slide the power pack in to charge it. It comes with a 25W charger for the stand itself which also supplies energy for a bonus Qi wireless charging pad at its foot, providing a perfect place to recharge accessories like AirPods.

It’s available in three colors: Dolomite White, Interstellar Gray, and Misty Blue. The power pack itself is pretty slim, so it shouldn’t get in the way much, and there’s an LED indicator light to check charge levels.

In terms of downsides, there’s only one way to charge the power pack—the stand itself. There’s no external USB-C or Lightning port, which means you can only charge your iPhone through MagSafe. It’s also pretty pricey—at $120, it’s far from the cheapest pack you can buy. But if you want the best stand, this one is it.

