When you block your caller ID and call someone, your phone number is not displayed on the recipient’s phone. You can hide your caller ID on your iPhone, Android phone, as well as your carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. We’ll show you how.

As long as your caller ID is hidden, your call recipient sees “Private,” “Anonymous,” or a similar term in place of your phone number. Later, you can toggle off the option to start showing your number.

Note: Not all carriers allow you to hide your phone number. If you don’t find the option to block the caller ID, your carrier has probably locked it. In this case, contact your service provider for more information.

RELATED: How to Change Your FaceTime Caller ID on iPhone and iPad

Hide the Caller ID on Your iPhone

To begin hiding your phone number, launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

In Settings, scroll down and select “Phone.”

On the “Phone” screen, choose “Show My Caller ID.”

Turn off the “Show My Caller ID” option.

Tip: To unhide your phone number in the future, turn on the “Show My Caller ID” option.

And you’re done. Your iPhone won’t display your phone number on all your future outgoing calls.

Block the Caller ID on Your Android Phone

To turn off your caller ID, first, launch the Phone app on your Android phone.

In Phone, from the top-right corner, select the three dots and choose “Settings.”

In “Settings,” select “Calling Accounts.”

From your SIM card’s section, choose “More Features.”

Select “Caller ID and Call Waiting.”

Tap “Caller ID.”

In the open menu, choose “Hide Number.”

Tip: To unblock your caller ID in the future, select “Show Number.”

And that’s it. Your Android phone won’t display your phone number when you make any outgoing calls. Enjoy calling people privately!

RELATED: How Phone Companies Are Finally Verifying Caller ID Numbers

Disable Caller ID for a Single Call With AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

To disable your caller ID for individual calls and not for all calls, use your carrier’s prefix before dialing a phone number. This way, your carrier ensures your phone number is hidden on the recipient’s phone.

However, note that your phone number will be displayed when you call toll-free numbers or emergency services.

To hide your caller ID on Verizon or T-Mobile, add *67 before the phone number you want to dial and then press the Call key. Make sure to include the area code in the phone number.

For example, to dial (555) 555-1234 , you’d type:

*675555551234

If you’re with AT&T, prefix your phone number with *67 and add the # key at the end.

To call (555) 555-1234 , enter the following:

*675555551234#

And that’s how you enjoy privacy while still being able to talk to people. Very handy!

Don’t want calls from unknown people on Android? If so, there’s a way to disable those calls.

RELATED: How to Block Unknown Numbers on Android