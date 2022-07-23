Caps Lock key on a keyboard.
Aravind Sivaraj/Shutterstock.com

Chromebooks have very unique keyboard layouts. Where most keyboards have a Caps Lock key, Chromebooks have a search key instead. Using Caps Lock takes a little extra work, which means turning it off is a little more complex too.

Turn Off Caps Lock on a Chromebook

There are two ways to enable Caps Lock with a Chromebook keyboard, which means there are two ways to turn it off. First, you can use the keyboard shortcut Alt+Search. Just press both keys at the same time.

If you use Caps Lock a lot, you can change the behavior of the Search key entirely and turn it into a Caps Lock key. In that case, simply pressing the key will toggle Caps Lock on and off.

select Caps Lock

It should be noted that you can still use Alt+Search to toggle Caps Lock even if you swap the behavior of the Search key.

RELATED: How to Get a Caps Lock Key on Your Chromebook

Turn On Caps Lock on a Chromebook

To turn Caps Lock on, you simply need to repeat the methods mentioned above. That’s either the Alt+Search keyboard shortcut or just the Search key if you swapped it. The Alt+Search shortcut is best if you actually use the Search key for its intended purpose. If you don’t, you might as well swap it to Caps Lock.

Caps Lock is a little weird on Chromebooks, but that’s what happens when a search company designs an operating system. There are a lot of other nifty features that you should check out on Chromebooks too.

RELATED: 10 Chromebook Features You Should Be Using

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »