Many Chromebooks have touchscreen displays, which are great if you like to use your laptop in “tablet mode.” However, if you don’t use the touchscreen, it may just be a source of accidental touches. You can turn it off.

We’ll be using a hidden feature flag to enable an extra keyboard shortcut to get this working. We tested the flag on ChromeOS version 103 in July 2022.

Warning: Chrome flags are hidden for a reason. They may not work correctly and they can negatively impact your browser’s performance. Enable flags at your own risk.

First, open Chrome and type chrome://flags in the address bar and hit enter.

The Chrome Experiments window will open. Use the search bar to find a flag titled “Debugging Keyboard Shortcuts.”

Switch the flag to “Enabled” from the drop-down menu and then click “Restart” to reboot the Chromebook and apply the change.

Note: Google sometimes removes flags, so if you don’t see it, you may not see if you’re using a newer version of Chrome and Google has removed it. If you don’t see the flag, try using the below keyboard shortcut without the flag.

After the Chromebook has rebooted, we can use the keyboard shortcut. Press the Shift+Search+T keys at the same time.

That’s it! The touchscreen will now be unresponsive. You can turn it back on at any time by repeating the keyboard shortcut. It’s a simple little trick, but if you find the touchscreen more annoying than useful, it’s a good one to know. Chromebooks are full of handy features you may not know about.