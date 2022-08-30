Do you want to be visible on-screen while presenting your slideshow? If you’ve got a webcam handy, you can put yourself on every slide in your Microsoft PowerPoint presentation using the Cameo feature.

You can place the camera feed anywhere on your slide, size it to your liking, apply a style, add an effect, and arrange it with other items on your slide.

As the president of your company, leader of a charitable organization, or developer of a new product, this is a great way to bring a personal touch to your presentation. Rather than just hearing your voice using narration, your audience can see your face as well.

Note: As of July 2022, the PowerPoint Cameo feature is available to Office Insiders and rolling out to Microsoft 365 subscribers on Windows and Mac in the coming months.

Requirements for the Cameo Feature

To use this feature, you must grant permission for PowerPoint to use the camera on your device.

On Windows, open your Settings from the Start menu and select “Privacy.” On the left, choose “Camera.” On the right, turn on the toggles for Allow Apps to Access Your Camera and Allow Desktop Apps to Access Your Camera.

On Mac, open the System Preferences from your Dock or the Apple icon in your menu bar and select “Security & Privacy.” Open the Privacy tab and on the left, choose “Camera.” On the right, check the box for Microsoft PowerPoint.

Insert the Cameo Object on a Slide

You can place the Cameo element on one slide or all. If you use it on multiple slides, the feed continues seamlessly through each slide in the presentation.

Choose a slide, go to the Insert tab, and select “Cameo” in the Camera section of the ribbon.

You’ll see the Cameo object appear on your slide.

To choose the camera you want to use, if you have more than one, select the object and go to the Camera tab that appears. Click the Preview (Camera Preview on Mac) drop-down arrow on the left side of the ribbon and pick the camera you want to use.

Note: Currently, virtual cameras are not supported for the feature.

You can then drag to move it anywhere you like and drag a corner or edge to resize it.

To see a preview of the Cameo, either click the camera icon inside the object or the Preview (Camera Preview on Mac) button on the Camera tab.

Customize the Cameo Object

Like images and videos you insert, you can customize the Cameo object too. Give it a new style, add a border, or apply an effect.

Select the Cameo object and head to the Camera tab that appears. On the left, use the Camera Styles box to pick a shape with an effect like shadow or a frame.

To the right of the Camera Styles, you can also use the Camera Shape, Camera Border, and Camera Effects drop-down menus to select different options.

Tip: You can use the Design Ideas on the Home tab for options on how to lay out the slides using Cameo.

To arrange the Cameo with other slide elements, use the tools in the Arrange section. You can bring the Cameo forward or send it behind other objects, align it to the left, right, or center, or rotate it. On the far right, you can use the crop and size options.

Control the Camera While Presenting

You can begin your presentation as you normally would by picking an option in the Start Slide Show section of the ribbon on the Slide Show tab.

During the slideshow, use the Toggle Camera icon to turn the camera off and on.

The Cameo feature in PowerPoint lets you add a live camera feed for a completely personalized presentation. Are you going to give it a try?

For more, learn how to set the preview image for a video or how to trim a video right in PowerPoint.