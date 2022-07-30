Your Steam ID is a 17-digit number that uniquely identifies your account on the platform. You may need this ID to link certain services (like Ubisoft) to your account. We’ll show you how to find this ID in the Steam app.

Your unique Steam ID also allows users to access your profile. For example, if your ID is 12345678912345678 , your Steam profile URL (web link) will be:

https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/12345678912345678/

You can customize this URL so it’s easier for people to find you on this platform, as we’ll explain below.

View Your ID in the Steam App

To reveal your ID, first, launch the Steam app on your computer. Make sure you’re signed in to your account in the app. Learn what to do if you forgot your Steam password.

From Steam’s top-right corner, select your name followed by “Account Details.”

On the account page, beneath your username, you’ll find your unique Steam ID.

Now that you know your ID, you can enter it wherever it’s required. It’s safe to share this with anyone as it’s not a sensitive piece of information.

Change Your Steam Profile URL

It’s extremely hard (if not impossible) to remember a profile URL with a 17-digit number in it. Luckily, you can simplify that by using a custom profile link.

To set up a custom profile URL, first, launch Steam on your computer. Then, in the top-right corner, click your name and select “View My Profile.”

On the right side of the profile page, click “Edit Profile.”

In the “General” section, click the “Custom URL” field and type the custom name you want to use in your profile link.

For example, if you use mahesh , your resulting profile link will be:

https://steamcommunity.com/id/mahesh/

Save your changes by scrolling down the page and clicking “Save.”

And that’s it. Enjoy!

