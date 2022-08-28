By splitting your Android phone’s screen virtually, you can work with any two apps at once. The first app fills the top half of your screen and the second one fills the bottom half. We’ll show you how to use this productive feature on your device.

You may want to use this feature to view the information in one app and enter it in another, compare two images, and perform other related tasks. Note that the steps in this guide will slightly vary for you, depending on your phone model.

Use Two Apps Simultaneously by Splitting the Android Screen

To start splitting the screen, launch both the apps you want to use in this mode on your Android phone.

Open the recent apps menu by pressing the Recents button on your phone. This is the menu that you use to switch between apps and close apps.

In the “Recents” menu, tap and hold on your first app. Then, choose “Split Screen.”

Your first app now covers the top of your screen. Now, on your app list, choose your second app.

Your second app is now added, covering the bottom half of the screen.

Now that both your apps are open, you can use them as if they were running individually. You can tap an option in one app, choose an item in the second app, and so on.

To quit the split-view mode, drag the black bar that appears between your apps towards the app you want to close. For example, to close the app that covers the bottom half of your screen, drag the black bar downwards.

Note: Android keeps your app running even if you’ve removed it from the split-view mode. You’ll have to close the app manually.

And that’s how you multitask on your Android phone by bringing your favorite apps on to a single screen. Extremely useful!

