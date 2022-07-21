Wordle—the daily word game—has taken the world by storm, but it’s a little quirky. One feature that was noticeably absent for a long time was the ability to sync your stats and streaks across devices. Now you can.

Since Wordle is a game you can play in a browser without an account, it saves your stats on one device. Now that Wordle is owned by The New York Times, you can sign in with a NYT account and sync those stats across devices.

First, go to the Wordle website in a desktop or mobile browser and select the bar graph icon in the top right.

Select the “Log In or Create a Free Account” button.

Log in to your existing NYT account or create a new one. You can use Google, Facebook, or Apple accounts.

Now your stats and streaks will show up wherever you can play Wordle and sign in with your NYT account.

That’s all there is to it! Wordle is a simple game, but the streaks and the fact that it’s only one word a day really makes it special. Now you can upgrade to a new phone or laptop and not have to worry about losing those precious bragging rights. Of course, that’s not a problem if you play the board game.