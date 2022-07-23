Facebook Marketplace has become the go-to place for selling things online. If you’re on the lookout for a specific item, an alert can help you snag a great deal before everyone else. We’ll show you how to do it.

Setting up an alert will allow you to be notified when new items matching your search parameters are posted. You can skip the search process and always know when new items are posted. It’s super handy.

First, head on over to Facebook.com in a desktop browser such as Google Chrome. Click the “Marketplace” shortcut in the sidebar or top bar.

Next, use the search box to enter what you’re looking for.

Now click the “Notify Me” button under the search bar.

A little pop-up window will appear. Enter a minimum and maximum price and adjust the search radius if you’d like. Click “Create Alert” to finish.

To edit or remove an alert, do the search again and click “Edit Alert.” You’ll have the option to adjust the parameters or “Remove Alert.”

That’s all there is to it! Facebook Marketplace has a lot of advantages over Craigslist—though it’s certainly not perfect. If you do a lot of shopping in the Marketplace, you should take advantage of the alert feature.

